The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Classic films, timeless style: the Stanford Theatre

A return to the glamour of traditional movie viewing experiences
Grace Gutiérrez, La Voz Staff
May 22, 2025
Grace Gutiérrez
Filmgoers line up outside the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to purchase tickets for entry into the Audrey Hepburn Film Festival screening of “Roman Holiday” and “Sabrina” on April 27. The film festival ran for four weeks across every Friday and weekend from April 25 to May 18.

With its classic films, elegant frescoes and chandeliers, stepping into the Stanford Theatre feels like stepping back to Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema, only in downtown Palo Alto.

The theater opened one century ago, in 1925, and recently underwent restoration efforts to bring it back to its original splendor. It is also locally owned and operated by the non-profit Stanford Theatre Foundation.

Theatergoers on the mezzanine level wait for the evening screening of “Roman Holiday” at the Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto on April 27. The red velvet curtains are about to rise. (Grace Gutiérrez)

Watching a movie here delivers a unique and timeless experience that leaves moviegoers both wholly immersed in the past and impressed by the elegance.

The theater typically hosts month-long festivals centered around a wide variety of themes, the current theme being the iconic British actress, Audrey Hepburn. Previous festivals include Cary Grant, film noir and Hitchcock thrillers. It is closed Monday through Wednesday and open Friday through Sunday.

During intermissions before and after the evening show, the theater’s “Mighty Wurlitzer Organ” ascends from beneath the screen to entertain the crowd with live music.

Tickets for the theater are first-come, first-served, costing $7 for adults and $5 for seniors over 65 and youth under 18.

For the Sunday, April 27 showing of the 1953 film “Roman Holiday,” the line to enter stretched down the street but went surprisingly fast.

In the romantic comedy, Hepburn plays a princess who, tired of her monotonous duties, escapes while in Rome to experience the Eternal City for herself, running into trouble, love and self-realization.

Seeing a classic film on the big screen, as it was intended, gives it a new life and reminds viewers why they are so enduring.

Seating is not assigned, which makes it easier to find your ideal spot. There are two levels at the theater, and the mezzanine, or second level, seems to be more popular than the first floor — possibly for the better view.

Adjacent to the theater lobby is a gallery displaying original movie posters of these vintage films. Posters lie in wooden cases and on the walls, some in English and others in foreign languages.

The miniature museum is charming, as is the rest of the theater, but perhaps the most enticing feature of the theater for college students is its equally old-timey prices. Popcorn costs $1 to $3.

The Audrey Hepburn festival has ended, and the next festival will feature films starring American dancer and actor Fred Astaire, beginning May 22.

Whether you’re a lifelong cinephile or simply looking for something to do, the Stanford Theatre offers a unique chance to escape into the glamour and beauty of a classic era.

Filmgoers buy snacks at the concession stand on April 27, under the Stanford Theater’s wrought iron chandeliers. Details such as these give the theater it its classic Hollywood aesthetic. (Grace Gutiérrez)

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Calum Graham plays “Nomad," a tribute in memory of virtuoso guitarist Michael Hedges, inspired by Hedges’ 1984 "Aerial Boundaries" album. The concert took place at De Anza’s Visual and Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24.
Calum Graham mesmerizes Cupertino with soulful strings
"Sinners," directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, seamlessly balances Southern gothic with vampire horror.
'Sinners' is a viciously entertaining new addition to the vampire genre
From left, Joseph Gold and Carl Blake sooth the audience with classical rhythms. Their performance at De Anza's Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 was a benefit concert to De Anza's study abroad program to Paris this upcoming summer.
Classical performances with a global twist
Lady Gaga returns to the music world with her new song "Abracadabra," taking the world by storm with its catchy beats, lyrics and dance moves.
'Abracadabra' is Lady Gaga’s ultimate throwback
"Companion" is a beautiful take on artificial intelligence, love and control.
'Companion' leaves you questioning unquestioned devotion
Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown."
You can't ignore Bob Dylan, 'original vagabond'
More in Movies
Protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, stands in between a Pink Guard and the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-Hun.
Squid Game season two hits fast, hard from start to finish
‘We Live in Time’: a heartfelt journey that misses the mark
‘We Live in Time’: a heartfelt journey that misses the mark
Hands attempting to stuff a Joker puppet into a music box.
Musicals do not mix with action
Make room for new emotions
Make room for new emotions
A drawing of the main characters of the film "Challengers" playing on a tennis court.
‘Challengers’ format overshadowed by the large amount of explicit content
Illustration depicting popular Marvel superheroes such as "Scarlet Witch,” “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Man,” and “Captain America” with a large arrow to show the box office decline of the films.
Do superhero movies still have the same fanfare among movie-goers like they once had?
More in Story Carousel
The San Jose Unified School District's headquarters located at 855 Lenzen Ave. in San Jose on Wednesday, May 7.
Unions claim San Jose Unified School District underfunded employee health benefits by over $30 million
The De Anza College women’s badminton team poses with its 3C2A badminton championship trophy at the City College of San Francisco on May 8. The team members flash five fingers to represent their fifth state championship under head coach Mark Landefeld. The team maintained a 15–0 record for the 2025 season, including the championship match.
Women’s badminton sweeps Pasadena 11-0 for state championship
May Day protesters march across a bridge on Santa Clara Street on the way to San Jose City Hall on May 1.
San Jose marches for workers, civil rights on May Day
Student leaders from the Student Rights and Equity committee discuss items including approving the Student Rights Equity Code during their weekly meeting inside the DASG lounge within the Hinson Campus Center on Wednesday, May 14. Other items included plans to review student scholarships, scheduled for next meeting's agenda.
DASG approves Student Rights and Equity code
In a constantly busy college environment, it’s necessary to reframe stress and take care of oneself.
5 tips to keep your brain from getting fried
The number of petals on a rose, like the number of spikes on a mace, is unchangeable. However, you can change the outcome of a potential relationship. Don't leave it up to chance if you want it.
Love Voz: Is chivalry dead?
About the Contributor
Grace Gutiérrez
Grace Gutiérrez, Freelance Reporter
Hi! I’m Grace, a second-year political science major with a passion for international relations and all forms of art. This quarter, I’m excited to dive into the world of journalism and explore the diverse communities that make De Anza College such a vibrant place.