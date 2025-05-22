Classic films, timeless style: the Stanford Theatre

With its classic films, elegant frescoes and chandeliers, stepping into the Stanford Theatre feels like stepping back to Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema, only in downtown Palo Alto.

The theater opened one century ago, in 1925, and recently underwent restoration efforts to bring it back to its original splendor. It is also locally owned and operated by the non-profit Stanford Theatre Foundation.

Watching a movie here delivers a unique and timeless experience that leaves moviegoers both wholly immersed in the past and impressed by the elegance.

The theater typically hosts month-long festivals centered around a wide variety of themes, the current theme being the iconic British actress, Audrey Hepburn. Previous festivals include Cary Grant, film noir and Hitchcock thrillers. It is closed Monday through Wednesday and open Friday through Sunday.

During intermissions before and after the evening show, the theater’s “Mighty Wurlitzer Organ” ascends from beneath the screen to entertain the crowd with live music.

Tickets for the theater are first-come, first-served, costing $7 for adults and $5 for seniors over 65 and youth under 18.

For the Sunday, April 27 showing of the 1953 film “Roman Holiday,” the line to enter stretched down the street but went surprisingly fast.

In the romantic comedy, Hepburn plays a princess who, tired of her monotonous duties, escapes while in Rome to experience the Eternal City for herself, running into trouble, love and self-realization.

Seeing a classic film on the big screen, as it was intended, gives it a new life and reminds viewers why they are so enduring.

Seating is not assigned, which makes it easier to find your ideal spot. There are two levels at the theater, and the mezzanine, or second level, seems to be more popular than the first floor — possibly for the better view.

Adjacent to the theater lobby is a gallery displaying original movie posters of these vintage films. Posters lie in wooden cases and on the walls, some in English and others in foreign languages.

The miniature museum is charming, as is the rest of the theater, but perhaps the most enticing feature of the theater for college students is its equally old-timey prices. Popcorn costs $1 to $3.

The Audrey Hepburn festival has ended, and the next festival will feature films starring American dancer and actor Fred Astaire, beginning May 22.

Whether you’re a lifelong cinephile or simply looking for something to do, the Stanford Theatre offers a unique chance to escape into the glamour and beauty of a classic era.