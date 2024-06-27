Voyager Craft Coffee: an escape from campus life

Step into Voyager Craft Coffee and smell the unique aroma of freshly brewed coffee. For students looking for a spot for studying or catching up with friends, the charming and comfy coffee shop brings a tranquil and productive vibe.

Located just a short walk from campus, this trendy coffee shop has vibrant decor and ample seating indoors and outdoors. Enjoy free Wi-Fi for studying or working and quiet corners for focused work.

Sameer Shah, founder of Voyager Craft Coffee and De Anza alum, said, “We feel like the proximity to campus is a major plus, the ease of parking, and the open seating format with outlets both inside and outside of the cafe make this a great spot for students. There is enough room for people to sit individually on a smaller table, or together one of the many communal tables, if they are working together on a project.”

Shah said, “Students love the Destination Lattes. These are all made with 100% house made syrups and are completely original and unique to Voyager. These, along with the breakfast burrito and the avocado toast, are incredibly popular with the student crowd”.

“Voyager Cupertino is a chill, laid back space. We love making everyone feel welcome and don’t ever pressure people to leave or vacate tables. Students know they can take their time and work in a comfortable environment for as long as they want,” said Shah. “As for groups, we have nine communal tables, some for groups as small as three-to-four, and some which can accommodate around 10 people. With both drinks and food on the menu, a super nice and clean aesthetic, a good steady flow of guests throughout the day, things always feel lively and fun in this location.”

Their menu ranges from the classic espresso to creamy lattes and even includes refreshing iced teas. Whether you’re in the mood for a freshly baked pastry or a special toast, Voyager Craft Coffee ensures there’s something to suit every taste and craving.

Leonardo Caires, 35, federal public servant of the Court of Justice, was visiting Voyager for the first time and said that he had a lovely experience.

“Everything is lovely, the art made over the cafes, the decoration, the wide view of the street. A charm,” he said. He also said his favorite drink is Santiago. “The ingredients caught my attention, especially the added pepper. It really offers a big surprise.”

Francine Bystronski Puchalski, 35, master of applied literary studies, said she highly recommends the shop.

“There’s options of different coffee’s flavors on the menu. It has a very nice atmosphere to hang out with friends, with good indoors and outdoors seating,” Puchalski said.

Open everyday from 7:00 to 5:00 p.m., it fits perfectly into a student’s busy schedule.

Whether you’re seeking a cozy nook to study or work, a spot to socialize or simply unwind, this establishment has something to offer.