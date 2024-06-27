The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Voyager Craft Coffee: an escape from campus life

A trendy spot where students gather to study, recharge and connect over hot drinks
Marcela Leticia Borges, La Voz Staff | June 27, 2024
People+stand+around+Voyagers+storefront+on+June+10.
Marcela Silva
People stand around Voyager’s storefront on June 10.

Step into Voyager Craft Coffee and smell the unique aroma of freshly brewed coffee. For students looking for a spot for studying or catching up with friends, the charming and comfy coffee shop brings a tranquil and productive vibe.

Located just a short walk from campus, this trendy coffee shop has vibrant decor and ample seating indoors and outdoors. Enjoy free Wi-Fi for studying or working and quiet corners for focused work.

Sameer Shah, founder of Voyager Craft Coffee and De Anza alum, said, “We feel like the proximity to campus is a major plus, the ease of parking, and the open seating format with outlets both inside and outside of the cafe make this a great spot for students. There is enough room for people to sit individually on a smaller table, or together one of the many communal tables, if they are working together on a project.”

People line up to order at Voyager on June 10. (Marcela Silva)

Shah said, “Students love the Destination Lattes. These are all made with 100% house made syrups and are completely original and unique to Voyager. These, along with the breakfast burrito and the avocado toast, are incredibly popular with the student crowd”.

Story continues below advertisement

“Voyager Cupertino is a chill, laid back space. We love making everyone feel welcome and don’t ever pressure people to leave or vacate tables. Students know they can take their time and work in a comfortable environment for as long as they want,” said Shah. “As for groups, we have nine communal tables, some for groups as small as three-to-four, and some which can accommodate around 10 people. With both drinks and food on the menu, a super nice and clean aesthetic, a good steady flow of guests throughout the day, things always feel lively and fun in this location.”

Leonardo Caires, federal public servant of the Court of Justice, enjoys his coffee at Voyager on June 20. (Marcela Silva)

Their menu ranges from the classic espresso to creamy lattes and even includes refreshing iced teas. Whether you’re in the mood for a freshly baked pastry or a special toast, Voyager Craft Coffee ensures there’s something to suit every taste and craving.

Leonardo Caires, 35, federal public servant of the Court of Justice, was visiting Voyager for the first time and said that he had a lovely experience.

“Everything is lovely, the art made over the cafes, the decoration, the wide view of the street. A charm,” he said. He also said his favorite drink is Santiago. “The ingredients caught my attention, especially the added pepper. It really offers a big surprise.”

Front entrance Voyager Craft Coffee on June 10. (Marcela Silva)

Francine Bystronski Puchalski, 35, master of applied literary studies, said she highly recommends the shop.

“There’s options of different coffee’s flavors on the menu. It has a very nice atmosphere to hang out with friends, with good indoors and outdoors seating,” Puchalski said.

Open everyday from 7:00 to 5:00 p.m., it fits perfectly into a student’s busy schedule.

Whether you’re seeking a cozy nook to study or work, a spot to socialize or simply unwind, this establishment has something to offer.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Lead vocalist Otis Pavlovic and guitarist Royel Maddell perform to full crowd at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on May 18.
Viral Australian band comes to local San Francisco theater
Seaside view by Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey on Sep. 4, 2022.
Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California
Two al pastor tacos with rice, beans and horchata at El Halal Amigos on June 12.
El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine
Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.
Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot
Back to Black falls on a flat note
'Back to Black' falls on a flat note
More in Food
A cup of Roarys Surprise.
The Power Cup collab experience
Fashion Woks Thai milk tea with pearls cost $3.82 in February; now, it and the boba milk tea both cost $5.18, still the cheapest drinks with boba included in downtown Sunnyvale by 62 cents.
Fashion Wok: a hidden gem for downtown Sunnyvale boba
Urban Plates entrance at Santana Row on March 2.
Urban Plates - Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara
Two Pekoe teas sit on the bar in front of the Pekoe logo on Jan. 28.
Pekoe Tea Bar: A review
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
Chicha San Chen: More than just a boba spot
Lauren Vu, 20, La Voz freelancer, takes pictures at the Calibear Cyber Cafe on Oct. 11.
Five alternate boba shops and cafes to study near De Anza
More in Story Carousel
Graduates sit in their assigned rows as they prepare to walk the stage at the Lavender Graduation in the Hinson Campus Center on June 12.
Lavender Graduation celebrates, sends off queer graduates
How De Anza College students balance the school load with work, sports, and other school obligations like club duties and student government responsibilities.
Students can balance school with work, life, extracurriculars
Students attend a regular class session on June 18.
Behind the headlines, the La Voz Experience, part 2
De Anza College Mens track and field on June 12 at De Anza College.
Track and field athletes break records
The constantly evolving landscape of journalism
The constantly evolving landscape of journalism
Protesters, including De Anza students pause for the Israeli national anthem during the rally at the Library Quad on May 21.
Jewish community rallies against antisemitism
About the Contributor
Marcela Leticia Borges
Marcela Leticia Borges, Staff Reporter
I’m very interested to learn more about journalism and behind the scenes. I hope to improve my skills and contribute to.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest