The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

DASG election riddled with complaints

Students, candidates raise concerns about voting, campaign violations
Monte Sprank and Timothe Vachellerie
March 28, 2025
Timothé Vachellerie
Students participate in the DASG Election Certification and Complaint Meeting on March 13 in the Student Council Chambers, reviewing concerns before the official results are announced.

After delayed election results, the results of the De Anza Student Government’s winter 2025 election are in question. The postponed results come after a now-voided verdict from an Elections Complaint and Certification meeting held on March 13.

A group of five candidates who ran together in the election — Aroush Fatima, Varshi Patcha, Shreyas Menon, Kunishka Mundada and Lakshya Saini — ran together in the election as the Elevate coalition. 

Fellow candidates and students accused the coalition of coercing students into voting for them and campaigning in prohibited areas, such as the Artistic Expression Village or the L Quad. 

Fatima won the presidency with 419 votes.

The elected chairs for other positions are: 

Chair of Finance: Alan Ma (286 votes)

Chair of Administration Varshi Patcha (502 votes)

Chair of Students Rights and Equity, Chrissy Ho (249 votes)

Chair of Marketing Hoang Anh Thu Tran (272 votes)

Chair of Events/Programs Lakshya Saini (447 votes)

Chair of Environmental Sustainability Myles Vongnakhone ((227) votes

Chair of Inter Club Council Shreyas Menon (365 votes)

De Anza Student Trustee Kunishka Mundada (403 votes) 

According to the meeting minutes, the verdict with two votes in favor and one against — Yinwa Yung, Public Policy School liaison, and Wadi Lin Lei, chair of administration voted yes; Tracy Chang, elections commissioner, voted no — read that the Elevate coalition candidates face a 50% reduction in their election reimbursement. 

The committee also determined that the coalition’s members must each write a three-page essay on a topic determined by the administration and complete 40 hours of community service before being sworn into office on June 11.

“These student voters were taken advantage of,” said Francesca Cacchione, 20, computer science major.

Cacchione, who was also running for student trustee, was one of seven complainants accusing Elevate of violating the Elections Code.

Aside from the coalition, other candidates and complainants, such as Yaroslava Klymenko, 18, political science major and Inter Club Council representative for the Ukrainian Students Association, criticized Student Rights and Equity chair candidate Kavi Kumaresan and chair of Inter Club Council candidate Naim Pichori for using what she described as controversial campaign messaging reminiscent of totalitarian regimes.

Klymenko cited Kumaresan and Pichori’s use of the word “manifesto” in one of their campaign papers.  

“As a Ukrainian with trauma linked to communism, I was left feeling unsafe and targeted in a space that should have been neutral and secure,” Klymenko wrote in her complaint form.

Following the complaints, the committee unanimously voted to disqualify Kavi Kumaresan and Naim Pichori from the election for “using supplies not available to the general student body.” 

Kumaresan also faced complaints for going against the rules when he used a table for campaigning that he was not allowed to. He claims that he got permission from the administration to do so — leading him to believe the administration was not clear on their understanding of the code.

Kumaresan also argued that DASG did not give the defendants enough time to prepare for the complaint, providing “approximately 20 minutes” to prepare a defense, as the defendants arrived uninformed of what they were accused of.

“The complaints feel really reasonable … what they were doing towards voters was unfair and made the votes disproportionate,” said voter Haley Chu, 18, biology major. 

Other students said they believe that the chair’s verdict to eliminate Kumaresan and Pichor, and punish the members of the Elevate coalition is invalid, as the chair had stopped recording audio for an hour and the committee did not deliberate in a public manner during the complaint meeting — both of which violated the Brown Act.

The Brown Act requires public transparency in all local government meetings, including student governments like DASG. It states that meetings must be open and accessible to the public, and that all discussions should be documented in written reports. It ensures that the public can review the process and decisions made during the meetings. The act also said that any actions taken while a governing body is in violation can be considered null and void.

Lei wrote in an email that DASG planned to hold another Election Complaint and Certification meeting on Friday, March 28. However, Chung later said the meeting was postponed due to not meeting quorum. 

The meeting would have involved the entire general senate, and DASG adviser Dennis Shannakian wrote that the “meeting will be recorded, the microphone will not be muted and the camera will not be turned off at any point.” 

There is currently no given date for the follow-up complaint meeting.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in De Anza Student Government (DASG)
From left, Aditya Sharma, Anish Shamarao, Wadi Lin Lei and Iris Li present the informational session on the general elections at the Student Council Chamber on Jan. 23.
DASG holds informative session for fall general election
DASG Vice President Aura Ozturk, 19, computer science major, and Elections Commissioner Wadi Lin Lei, 21, computer science major, take the podium to propose changing the title of vice president to "Chair of Administration" during the Jan. 22 DASG General Senate meeting in the Student Council Chambers.
Major changes ahead for DASG campaigning, voting
Students sit with their laptops during the administration meeting in the DASG Lounge on Jan. 21.
DASG proposes leadership title change, rejects dual campaigns
Community bike repair station located In front of the Registration and Student Service Building on Nov. 27.
Bike Program Workshop informs students about alternative transportation
From left, Ryan Chu, student rights officer, Katia Bravo, SRE chair and Joshua Madrid, equity diversity officer sit with their laptops during the Student Rights and Equity Committee inside the DASG Lounge Nov. 20.
Student Rights and Equity meeting shifts goals for the quarter
A group discussion is held related to the first meeting of the Student Rights and Equity on Oct. 2 in the Hinson Center.
First Student Rights and Equity meeting road maps the end goal for the quarter
More in News
From left, Chancellor Lee Lambert, Scott Olsen, Association of Classified Employees president, Tim Shively, Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association president, Kristina Whalen, Foothill College president and Voltaire Villanueva Foothill Academic Senate president listen as Doreen Finkelstein, Foothill Classified Senate president speaks at Foothill on March 17.
Chancellor addresses DEI, sanctuary status in town hall
Flags from various countries are displayed in a red cup at the Listening and Speaking Center in the Advanced Technology building at De Anza College on March 13.
International students pay higher tuition costs
All 53 of the students from the Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda club who competed in San Diego pose for a photo at the State Business Leadership Conference on March 9.
De Anza Future Business Leaders of America club wins first place in state
Sunnyvale City Mayor Larry Klein cuts the ribbon alongside key partners in the Peery Park Rides project, unveiling the new shuttle service for the city at the Synopsys headquarters on Mar. 4.
Free ride service unveiled in north Sunnyvale
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 11
Teams await the announcement of the winners at the Business Model Canvas in the Media and Learning Center on Feb. 28.
Students compete in Business Model Canvas
More in Story Carousel
Women's History Month is the time to reflect on female empowerment and self-advocacy.
Let's celebrate every woman during Women's History Month
Non-judgmental discussions about politics have the potential to bring people together instead of dividing them.
Politics, the perfect dinner table topic
While the status of the Valley Transportation Authority is up in the air, there are a few other options for students who commute to school.
How to: get to school without the VTA
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
Study Abroad 2025 Benefit Concert
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
About the Contributors
Monte Sprank
Monte Sprank, Staff Reporter
Hi there! I’m Monte, I’m studying physics and geology and I’m super excited to get into journalism to help share people’s stories and to force myself to meet people I never thought I would!
Timothé Vachellerie
Timothé Vachellerie, Staff Reporter
My interest in journalism started when if figured out the importance of having a good access to information. Also, I wanted to do a meaningful job, a job that serves a real purpose. My hopes for the quarter is that I can start to learn more about journalism and that I can improve my writing.