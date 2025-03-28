The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Ballots, bylaws and battles: elections controversy continues

DASG officer-elects face scrutiny in the wake of election code violations
Atharva Salkar and Ashley Kang
March 28, 2025
Atharva Salkar
Candidates react to a student’s testimony at the now-nullified Elections Certification and Complaint meeting on March 13 in the Student Council Chambers. The student, a second-year, refused to publicly identify herself at the meeting. “I have severe social anxiety, and submitting a complaint with my own name is out of my personal comfort zone,” the student said. “I’m transferring soon and I don’t know any of the candidates running, but … my experiences with other candidates have not been the same.”
Varshi Patcha, 18, economics and psychology major and candidate for chair of administration reacts to a complaint by Joey Hua, candidate for chair of events, accusing members of Elevate of pressuring students to vote for them. (Ashley Kang)

The DASG administration committee addressed candidate and voter complaints in its Elections Certification and Complaints meeting in the Student Council Chambers on March 13.

The Elevate coalition, a group of five candidates including Aroush Fatima, 18, computer science major, president elect, Shreyas Menon,18, computer science major, Inter Club Council elect, Kunishka Mundada, 18, political science major, student trustee elect, Varshi Patcha,18, economics major, chair of administrations elect and Laksyha Saini, 18, computer engineering major, events elect, had received several complaints against them.

A central complaint was about the supposed violation of DASG elections Code IV, Section 2, Sub-Section F(8):

Kavi Kumaresan, 20, film and television major and candidate for chair of student rights and equity defends himself against a complaint by Yaroslava Klymenko, 18, political science major and Inter Club Council representative for the Ukrainian Student Association, accusing him of using inflammatory rhetoric and imagery in his campaign materials. “Our only idea was to propagate ideas,” Kumaresan said. “To the claims that Ukrainians or any group of people suffered: that burden doesn’t come on me, because my manifesto never claimed about Lenin or Stalin. I respect your opinion, but I only ask you to provide evidence in a place where I claimed I’m propagating what Lenin said.” (Ashley Kang)

“Candidates cannot assist a student to vote in any way, candidates can only direct students to the voting page by providing the URL or a QR code through their campaign materials. Candidates cannot directly observe the ballot or influence the student as they’re voting.”

Alongside the Elevate coalition, candidates Kavi Kumaresan, 20, film and television major and Naim Pichori, 18, business major were accused of violating DASG Elections code Article IV, Section 2, Sub-Section B by utilizing a table from the health center.

The elections code states that no candidate shall use any club, ICC, DASG or college resources for their campaign.

The verdict of the meeting resulted in the disqualification of candidates Kavi Kumaresan and Naim Pichori for unauthorized use of campus property.

The administration committee dropped complaint charges from Joey Hua, 18, aerospace engineering major and Zahir Salimi, 20, data science and statistics major, ICC candidate, against the Elevate coalition due to insufficient evidence.

Elevate coalition candidates react to the public comment of Nishita Mekala, 18, biological sciences major at the now-nullified March 13 DASG administration committee Elections Certification and Complaints meeting. (Atharva Salkar)

The committee upheld other student complaints by finding the Elevate Coalition guilty of violating DASG elections guidelines Code IV, Section 2, Sub-Section B.

Yinwa Yung, 19, political science major and Public Policy School program liaison announced the committee’s verdict after about an hour of deliberation. The committee slashed the coalition’s reimbursement by half and assigned them 40 hours of committee service and a three page essay. They were not disqualified.

Wadi Lin Lei, 21, biological sciences major and chair of administration, concluded the meeting by criticizing the candidates for their unprofessionalism and blatant disregard for the administration committee’s instructions.

Elections Commissioner Tracy Chang, Chair of Administration Wadi Lin Lei and Public Policy School Liaison Yinwa Yung preside over the March 13 Election Complaint and Certification Meeting in the Student Council Chambers. (Ashley Kang)

She specifically condemned their actions toward a student giving testimony, stating that publicly humiliating someone who bravely spoke before a crowd speaks volumes about their character.She reiterated the importance of following the student code of conduct and displaying basic human decency.

Elevate Member, Kunishka Mundada, 18, political science major, student trustee elect and Aroush Fatima, 18, computer science major, president elect are seen leaving the Student council chambers the moment the verdict was announced, despite Yinwa Yung’s clarification, “Guys, we’re not done yet”.

The committee’s decision to mute the mic for the last hours of the zoom meeting during its deliberations — rendered portions of the meeting inaccessible to the public. To address the potential Brown Act violation, the committee decided to redo the meeting. The second meeting, which will include the general senate, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

qYSXdjfrColkMXrmODPIfBgsySuRZkHiRhgNTW58
Atharva Salkar
Arhaam Azhari, 20, computer science major confronts DASG Chair of Finance Aditya Sharma, 19, electrical engineering major, at the now-nullified Elections Certification and Complaint meeting on March 13. Sharma is not a member of the administration committee and, as such, could not vote or act on items during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Photographer
As a visual artist, I love capturing meaningful stories through graphics and photography. This quarter, I aim to produce quality photos for La Voz.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Freelance Illustrator
Ashley is excited to be part of a college newsroom in her hometown. This quarter, she hopes to deepen her engagement with, and knowledge of, the various communities that converge on De Anza’s campus.