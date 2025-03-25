Chancellor addresses DEI, sanctuary status in town hall

Foothill-De Anza Chancellor Lee Lambert affirmed the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in a forum in Room 8338 at Foothill College on March 17.

After President Trump’s January 20 executive order calling for the termination of all federal “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” programs, policies and activities, district administration has evaluated the safety of its funding, especially as it continues to financially support undocumented students and equity initiatives.

The Trump administration has followed through on threats of removing funding. It recently pulled $400 million in research grants and other funding from Columbia University for its handling of student protests on campus, particularly those against Israel’s war in Gaza.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the numbers,” Lambert said. “It comes to what we are actually doing on the ground to create a safer environment for our students.”

“We’re not backing down. Diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of what we do,” said Peter Landsberger, Board of Trustees president and Trustee Area 3 representative. “We are not deviating from that.”

Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association President and De Anza College English professor Tim Shively said that because the FA is funded by union dues and not by the federal government, it has been more outspoken in its support of sanctuary for undocumented students.

“Unions have a different set of protocols than institutions like colleges and districts,” Shively said. “We don’t receive state funding, and it gives us a little bit more flexibility in how we respond to a social situation.”

The Board of Trustees has hesitated to designate Foothill-De Anza as a “sanctuary district” amid pushes from the De Anza Student Government, the Pride Center and other organizations.

The sanctuary district title indicates that the Foothill-De Anza district stands with its “undocumented, refugee, and asylum-seeking students, faculty, staff and administrators while also sending a message of solidarity to other entities.”

“That’s what’s so important about the word ‘sanctuary,’” Shively said. “I’ve heard it described as symbolic — that may be true, but maybe we need some symbolism.”

Forum attendees shared their expectations for how Foothill-De Anza will navigate supporting vulnerable students and staff.

“What I could use from leadership is an acknowledgement that a lot of work can be done on the down-low in our community that does not raise any flags,” Patrick Morriss, math instructor at Foothill, said in a public comment. “I won’t ask for anything specific, other than a consciousness that that happens.”

“I have a nephew who’s trans. Two years ago when he wanted to go to college, his parents … knew he would be safer at De Anza,” said David Marasco, physics instructor at Foothill. “We have a reputation in certain communities that this (district) is a place where you can go and thrive, let’s not change that.”

Lambert said the Board of Trustees hopes to reach a consensus on the sanctuary district designation at its next meeting on April 7.