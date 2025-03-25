The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Chancellor addresses DEI, sanctuary status in town hall

District leaders adjust to Trump orders
Ingrid Lu, La Voz Staff
March 25, 2025
Ingrid Lu
From left, Chancellor Lee Lambert, Scott Olsen, Association of Classified Employees president, Tim Shively, Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association president, Kristina Whalen, Foothill College president and Voltaire Villanueva Foothill Academic Senate president listen as Doreen Finkelstein, Foothill Classified Senate president speaks at Foothill on March 17.

Foothill-De Anza Chancellor Lee Lambert affirmed the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in a forum in Room 8338 at Foothill College on March 17. 

After President Trump’s January 20 executive order calling for the termination of all federal “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” programs, policies and activities, district administration has evaluated the safety of its funding, especially as it continues to financially support undocumented students and equity initiatives

The Trump administration has followed through on threats of removing funding. It recently pulled $400 million in research grants and other funding from Columbia University for its handling of student protests on campus, particularly those against Israel’s war in Gaza. 

“It’s easy to get caught up in the numbers,” Lambert said. “It comes to what we are actually doing on the ground to create a safer environment for our students.”

“We’re not backing down. Diversity, equity and inclusion is at the heart of what we do,” said Peter Landsberger, Board of Trustees president and Trustee Area 3 representative. “We are not deviating from that.” 

Foothill-De Anza Faculty Association President and De Anza College English professor Tim Shively said that because the FA is funded by union dues and not by the federal government, it has been more outspoken in its support of sanctuary for undocumented students.

“Unions have a different set of protocols than institutions like colleges and districts,” Shively said. “We don’t receive state funding, and it gives us a little bit more flexibility in how we respond to a social situation.” 

The Board of Trustees has hesitated to designate Foothill-De Anza as a “sanctuary district” amid pushes from the De Anza Student Government, the Pride Center and other organizations. 

The sanctuary district title indicates that the Foothill-De Anza district stands with its “undocumented, refugee, and asylum-seeking students, faculty, staff and administrators while also sending a message of solidarity to other entities.” 

“That’s what’s so important about the word ‘sanctuary,’” Shively said. “I’ve heard it described as symbolic — that may be true, but maybe we need some symbolism.” 

Forum attendees shared their expectations for how Foothill-De Anza will navigate supporting vulnerable students and staff.

“What I could use from leadership is an acknowledgement that a lot of work can be done on the down-low in our community that does not raise any flags,” Patrick Morriss, math instructor at Foothill, said in a public comment. “I won’t ask for anything specific, other than a consciousness that that happens.” 

“I have a nephew who’s trans. Two years ago when he wanted to go to college, his parents … knew he would be safer at De Anza,” said David Marasco, physics instructor at Foothill. “We have a reputation in certain communities that this (district) is a place where you can go and thrive, let’s not change that.” 

Lambert said the Board of Trustees hopes to reach a consensus on the sanctuary district designation at its next meeting on April 7. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Flags from various countries are displayed in a red cup at the Listening and Speaking Center in the Advanced Technology building at De Anza College on March 13.
International students pay higher tuition costs
All 53 of the students from the Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda club who competed in San Diego pose for a photo at the State Business Leadership Conference on March 9.
De Anza Future Business Leaders of America club wins first place in state
Sunnyvale City Mayor Larry Klein cuts the ribbon alongside key partners in the Peery Park Rides project, unveiling the new shuttle service for the city at the Synopsys headquarters on Mar. 4.
Free ride service unveiled in north Sunnyvale
Fact Friday: Week 11
Fact Friday: Week 11
Teams await the announcement of the winners at the Business Model Canvas in the Media and Learning Center on Feb. 28.
Students compete in Business Model Canvas
From left, Anastasiia Holovchenko, 19, psychology and data science major and vice president of the Ukrainian Students Association, Anastasiia Klymenko, 20, economics major, Yaroslava Klymenko, 18, political science major and ICC representative and Mariia Protasova, 20, animation major host an "ask me anything" table at the Hinson Campus Center on Feb. 24.
Three years on, Ukrainian students still feel the effects of war
More in Story Carousel
Non-judgmental discussions about politics have the potential to bring people together instead of dividing them.
Politics, the perfect dinner table topic
While the status of the Valley Transportation Authority is up in the air, there are a few other options for students who commute to school.
How to: get to school without the VTA
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
Study Abroad 2025 Benefit Concert
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian
Episode 4 | 'Major Talk' – Understanding burnout and stress with Susan Thomas, psychology professor
Episode 4 | 'Major Talk' – Understanding burnout and stress with Susan Thomas, psychology professor
About the Contributor
Ingrid Lu
Ingrid Lu, Editor-in-Chief
As editor-in-chief, I hope to serve De Anza by providing thoughtful and accurate journalism. I hope I can learn more about writing and reporting this quarter, in addition to getting to know the community more.