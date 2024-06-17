The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
“Tires” offers unique take on a sitcoms and excels

While short, the great jokes and characters make the show entertaining
Allan Galeana, La Voz Staff | June 17, 2024
From+left%2C+Shane+Gillis+and+Steve+Gerben+play+the+characters+Shane+and+Will+on+the+show+Tires.+Taken+on+June+17.
Allan Galeana
From left, Shane Gillis and Steve Gerben play the characters Shane and Will on the show “Tires.” Taken on June 17.

“Tires” was a show that kept me entertained the whole time watching it. The cast all played off each other well especially with the dynamic of Shane, played by Shane Gillis, and Will, played by Steve Gerben, having some of the strongest moments in the show as the situations they get themselves into are ridiculous and hilarious. The show is a sitcom that takes place in an environment and setting not generally used on television which gives it a great new spin.

The new comedy show on Netflix was created by John McKeever, Gerben and Gillis, with this being Gillis’ first ever scripted series, follows a failing auto-body shop manager, Will, and his employees as they go through a typical day.

The feeling of the show is dry — a deadpan-style comedy with moments of crude and edgy humor. The show seemed interesting because of Gillis’ history of finding sudden success during quarantine only to be added to, then immediately fired from Saturday Night Live in 2019. What made it so interesting was how fast he had crawled back into the mainstream from a presumed written off career due to unsavory actions.

It sounded like something worth trying to invest time into because Gillis’ work has been mostly enjoyable. The first thing that really stood out about the show was how stupid it was — from the very first episode it gives off this trashy feeling like the main cast are people that have been stuck in this dead-end job for years.

The way they talk about customers, the jokes and remarks they make towards each other and even the way some of the characters carry themselves gives that feeling. This results in crude jokes that got a laugh out of me.

The series was very enjoyable with my favorite moments being jokes that linger longer than expected. They created moments of slightly awkward pauses which made the jokes land a lot harder.

One of the best jokes of the series was when Shane goes up to the manager, Will, and tells him that he’s doing a great job and his new idea to save the failing shop is going to work with sincerity. This is almost completely out of character for Shane as he has never taken anything seriously, and this leaves Will on edge with a look of deathly fear the entire time. Even after Shane leaves, Will still questions what had just happened, waiting for some sort of punchline.

The season is rather short with a total run time of two hours and eight minutes. Because of this, the series blows by quickly if you try to binge it. I felt like it was over right as it was starting to get its footing.

“Tires” is not the best show out there, and if you aren’t into a stupid-feeling show then it’s not going to be an enjoyable experience. However, if you can enjoy it for what it is, it is entertaining. With a second season confirmed and a strong ending for the first season, I have hope for what its future has to offer.

Rating: 4/5

About the Contributor
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Staff Reporter
I am interested in journalism because of the usefulness of being able to inform people on subjects in a short amount of time. My hope for this quarter is to start writing articles in general but more specifically sports articles.

