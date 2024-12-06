Winter concert preview

Start December off right by attending a showcase of performances that guide you on a journey through the holidays with a mix of non-traditional productions and student-lead songs at the Music Department’s Winter Celebration in the Visual Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The winter concert will host a holiday-inspired evening, with the Concert Band, Vintage Singers and Jazz Ensemble. They will be joined by the Voices of Silicon Valley.

It is the first year Cyril Deaconoff, the music professor for Vintage Singers, is teaching at De Anza College. With his background of working with choirs around the Bay Area for over ten years, he is bringing a few new things to 2024’s concert.

“We have something unusual, we have a couple songs with an electronic track, so the choir (had) never done anything like this before.” Deaconoff said. “In fact … they had never done anything like this at VPAC at all.”

The introduction of electronic tracks ushers in a new era of contemporary musical pieces that will be a shock to some who have attended in years past.

“This is actually where choral music is moving,” Deaconoff said. “It is forward thinking … such a cinematic piece, I think the audience will be surprised.”

This year’s winter concert also welcomes choral students to arrange their personal performances.

”We have several small vocal ensembles that are going to sing some carols that the students prepared themselves.” Deaconoff said. “I wasn’t even involved with that … I find it very inspiring.”

Tallulah Mattos, 21, math major and Vintage Singer, shared that audiences should expect the vocal section of the event to incorporate different types of music.

“We are doing mostly winter religious music, a lot of Catholic music and … winter holiday themed, and then two contemporary pieces,” Mattos said. “We have a couple of small groups within the choir that are also performing in between our songs too.”

Yunes Yousuf, 20, computer science major, described the days before the show as a part of the Vintage Singers group as nerve-racking but nevertheless joyful. Joining a group of students on Saturday, he will be performing a small group piece.

“There are four of us and (our song) is called ‘The Little Drummer Boy,’” Yousuf said. “The small groups are brought to the professor by the students and if we perform it, and he likes it, he allows us to incorporate it into the performance.”

Showcases revolving around the arts usually have a lot of heart and soul poured into them, and the winter concert is no different.

”Everyone works really hard to pull the pieces together and I think it sounds nice,” Yousuf said. “Just (go) for the spirit of Christmas, it is joyful.”

The heartwarming conclusion to her choral group’s efforts is Mattos’ favorite part of the upcoming night.

“I just love performing, and singing on stage with the group,” Mattos said. “All the people that are going to see our show, the kind of full circle moment of ‘we practiced really hard for their experience,’ and now we are performing it in front of a big audience that came to see us.

Besides Vintage Singers, there are two other groups to look forward to watching.

“A concert band that opens the concert will be directed by Dr. Grace Lee, she does the big concert band,” Deaconoff said. “Jazz band is directed by Jordan Mitchell.”

Deaconoff shared his anticipation to see the entire show come together, as the little he has heard from other groups has been great.

”Concert Jazz Band … sometimes we rehearse on the same day … they are very big with sound, powerful sound,” Deaconoff said. “Just with the choir, they very much like what they are doing …. the students are very talented.”