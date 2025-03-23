Euphrat open mic connects students through music, art

The Euphrat Museum at De Anza College turned into a stage for student performances during the monthly First Thursday open mic on March 13.

Organized in collaboration with the 4 Elements Hip Hop Club, the museum held about 30 attendees, who observed its art exhibits around the stage while enjoying free pizza.

“This is our sixteenth year of doing the First Thursday open mic,” said Diana Argabrite, Euphrat Museum director. “I started it to bring in more students and the arts together, like music, poetry, visual art or dancing.”

McState Stroman II, a spoken word artist and health specialist at Evergreen College, hosted the event, leading it by reciting spoken word poetry and engaging with the students. Alongside him was Sean Dickerson, a drummer known as “Catalyst,” who set the tone with his background drum beats.

The atmosphere was warm and inviting, with participants encouraged to take the stage — Dickerson even invited students to play the drums before the event began.

“This is a platform for students to practice. Because when you’re at home and you write or play your music, you want to get better by getting in front of people,” Stroman said.

The night’s first performer was Mason Li, 19, philosophy major and the DJ and treasurer of 4 Elements of Hip Hop. He paid tribute to his favorite rapper MF DOOM by performing his song “Doomsday.” As the beat hummed in the background, Li delivered his performance with confidence and rhythm.

“You don’t have to be shy. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. You just come in here, rap and do whatever you want,” Li said.

After the rap performance, Stroman recited a poem dedicated to his friend who traveled from Los Angeles County to see him perform. Waing Nadi Win, 16, systems programming major, also delivered a song dedicated to her best friend, Eaint Myat Hmue. Sitting in the audience, they both watched with a smile, sharing a genuine moment of friendship with the participants.

The next performer, Moeka Ishizawa, 23, film and television major, stepped up to the mic and delivered an engaging interpretation of “Careless Whisper” by George Michael.

Benjamin Lee, 18, computer science major, changed the ambiance of the room with his energetic performance of his original rap song, “Hackathon.”

Namn Nguyen, 21, business major, slowed down the tempo of the event with his rendition of Elliot James Reay’s “I Think They Call This Love.” Alternating between allegro and adagio rhythms, he captivated the audience with the song’s emotion.

In between performances, Stroman shared different pieces of spoken word poetry, each reflecting on different personal experience and emotions. He said these moments are so important and he has been doing this since 2009.

“I like that it’s about the school. Each year … hearing students come in, express themselves and be creative … I just want them to feel comfortable and heard,” Stroman said.

Hay Won Thura, 19, civil engineering major, interpreted one of his songs called “Sunshine.” Because of its roots in Indian disco, the room was excited to hear something new and captivating.

Jamie Wovey, De Anza graduate, closed the night by singing and performing “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles on the piano.

“It was a lot of fun. I love watching all those shows and then participating as well,” Wovey said. “Everyone’s so nice, welcoming and sweet. I love coming back here every month.”