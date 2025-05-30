The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Fact Friday: May 30

Issue 2, Week 8
Ann Penalosa, Gordon Yang, Orly Bryan, and Xitlaly Martinez
May 30, 2025
In this broadcast we cover:

  • La Voz’s second print issue of spring quarter
  • DA Hacks
  • Online district services maintenance
  • Cupertino Transportation Plan survey
  • California Journalism Awards recognition

Hosted by Orly Bryan and Gordon Yang

Videography, Edited and Produced by Ann Penalosa

Produced and Featuring Xitlaly Martinez​

About the Contributors
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Hey! I’m Gordon. This is my fourth quarter with La Voz. During this year, journalism really changed the way I approach affairs around my community and the world. It not only trains language skills, but also teaches us how to build connections with people. My hope for this quarter? No old mistakes in the new quarter. More collaborations and communications with staffers in person. More organized schedules. LET’S GO!
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Social Media Editor
Hi! I’m Orly! I am the Social Media Editor and the host for Fact Friday!
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Audio Editor
Xitlaly Martinez enjoys listening and learning from people. She looks forward to deepening her commitment to journalism.