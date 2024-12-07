The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Spoken word, strong voices: De Anza’s ‘First Thursday’ celebrates student expression

Several times a year, students from all backgrounds come together to perform, express themselves and honor the power of speech
Katelyn Yoo, La Voz Staff
December 7, 2024
Timothé Vachellerie
Host and DJ Mcstate Stroman II from Santa Clara takes the mic at the Euphrat Museum on Dec. 5.

As the steady pulse of drums reverberated through the hall, the sounds of students chattering and cheering filled the air as each performer approached the stage. On Thursday, Dec. 5, De Anza College hosted the monthly “First Thursday” at the Euphrat Museum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event featured an open mic and spoken word performances, giving students a platform to share their creativity and personal stories.

Host and DJ Mcstate Stroman II of Santa Clara interprets spoken word poetry at the Euphrat Museum on Dec. 5. (Timothé Vachellerie)

“First Thursday” is more than just a performance — it’s an opportunity for students to take risks, try out new creative ideas and most importantly, connect with others. The Euphrat Museum provided an intimate setting where performers and audience members were united by a shared love of the arts and a desire to connect through creative expression.

Performer Jamie Wong, a resident of Cupertino, said “First Thursday” is an outlet to express her creativity and connect with others through her music.

“I just want to share my passion for singing,” Wong said. “I also love meeting new people, hearing all their stories and the music that they share.”

Similarly, Moeka Ishizawa, 23, film and television major, said the opportunity to perform is an important part of her life.

“This is my hobby. Anytime there is a chance to perform, I’ll give it a chance and sing it there,” Ishizawa said.

Moeka Ishizawa, 23, a film and television major performs “A Whole New World” during the Open Mic event at the Euphrat Museum on Dec. 5. (Timothé Vachellerie)

Ishizawa said that not only does her love for singing draw her to De Anza’s stage, but also the strong sense of community at these events.

“It’s hard to find a community especially at De Anza, but at these open mic events, everyone is welcome to join,” Ishizawa said. “It’s good to have people with creative talents a place to get together. It makes the community much more impactful and powerful.”

Beyond creating a welcoming space, First Thursday is known for encouraging performers to share engaging spoken word pieces that resonate with the audience.

Hein Htet Naing, 19, business administration major, delivered “Love Yourz” by J. Cole to encourage people to practice gratitude more.

Jamie Wong from Cupertino performs ‘Look What I Found’ by Lady Gaga during the Open Mic event at the Euphrat Museum on Dec. 5. (Timothé Vachellerie)

“You have to appreciate what you have and who you have around you,“ Htet Naing said. “Sometimes people focus on the wrong things and we don’t appreciate what we have. If we are constantly chasing the things that we don’t have, we are going to miss something.”

As the event comes to a close, “First Thursday” serves as a celebration of student voices and a platform for connection. Performances, whether by newcomers or experienced artists, add to the diverse range of creativity at De Anza. For many, it highlights the role of art in bringing people together.

About the Contributors
Katelyn Yoo
Katelyn Yoo, Staff Reporter
Katelyn Yoo is an aspiring journalist with a passion for storytelling and building connections through stories. With a background in English, she is eager to explore the dynamic world of news reporting and believes in the power of journalism to inform and inspire communities and is committed to honing her skills this quarter.
Timothé Vachellerie
Timothé Vachellerie, Freelance Photographer
I’ve been playing sports ever since I was 7 years old and have just fallen in love with certain sports to the point where I have a ton of useless information just lodged into my brain.