La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Winter Celebration: a night of music, talent, dedication

Students, faculty collaborate for an unforgettable evening of creative excellence
Katelyn Yoo, La Voz Staff
December 10, 2024
Katelyn Yoo
Cyril Deaconoff, Vintage Singers conductor, leads the choir during their performance at the Winter Celebration event in the Visual Performing Arts Center on Dec. 7.

 

Student musicians from Concert Band, Vintage Singers, and Jazz Ensemble were brought together at the Winter Celebration on Dec. 7, making the Visual and Performing Arts Center come alive with music.

The evening was more than just a concert — it was a testament to the hard work and passion these students poured into their craft, making the night a memorable celebration of music and community.

Behind the scenes, each group had their unique challenges and triumphs in preparing for the event.

Members of the Vintage Choir relax backstage before their performance at the Winter Celebration event on Dec. 7. (Katelyn Yoo)

Chorister Caroline Poso, 22, music major, found the piece “All Becomes the Infinite” by Derrick Skye the most challenging to master.

“There was this one part that took us two weeks to get because sight reading that (song) was really difficult,” Poso said. “It took a lot of practice, slowing things down a lot, learning the difficult spots and practicing at home.”

Accompanist Benjamin Lee, 18, computer science major, also encountered a significant challenge. He was asked to perform only three weeks before the event, making his preparation a race against the clock.

“I managed to learn ‘Hallelujah,’ the first piece, but I couldn’t learn the other ones. I had to improvise them,” Lee said. “However, improvising comes way more naturally to me than reading music … I can hear things and easily recreate them.”

For many performers, like Concert Band member Jason Liu, 19, geography major, this year’s Winter Celebration offered a rare opportunity to share the stage with other musical ensembles.

“It’s not just the band playing tonight. It’s orchestra, choir, and jazz — so many different varieties in music,” Liu said.

While the performers focused on perfecting their pieces, making the event run smoothly was equally demanding. Faculty and staff had to manage everything from securing the VPAC and moving instruments to working with other groups who needed the same equipment.

Additionally, organizing the technical aspects — like hiring a professional sound engineer — was essential for delivering a high-quality experience.

According to Kristin Skager, interim dean of the Creative Arts Division, these efforts are supported by ticket sales, which help cover the costs of hiring professional sound engineers and musicians.

Grace Lai, Concert Band director, conducts the ensemble during their performance at the Winter Celebration event in the Visual Performing Arts Center on Dec. 7. (Katelyn Yoo)

Concert Band’s enthusiasm and passion shone through every note making the performance a captivating and immersive experience.

“The performance went great,” Grace Lai, Concert Band director, said. “The players were very excited … the last time they played in this hall was back in June … we’re always so thrilled to be back on this stage and opening for this program.”

The Winter Celebration showcased the incredible talent and dedication of De Anza’s students and faculty. Every performance captured the energy and passion that went into months of preparation.

As the drums made their final thunderous roll and the violin’s final note pierced the air, the audience’s open mouths and bright eyes reflected, leaving an indelible impression that resonated long after the last echo faded.

