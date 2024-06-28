The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Bay Area music scene comes alive for summer at Santana Row

Silk Road, a local band, performs an all-ages show in San Jose
Sarah Atito, La Voz Staff | June 28, 2024
Silk+Road+the+band+performing+at+Santana+Row+Saturday%2C+June+8.+From+left%2C+Asher+Kauk%2C+Miguel+Song%2C+Amara+Lin%2C+Maya+Bommelaere%2C+Alana+Lin+and+Ellis+Shahin+perform.
Sarah Atito
Silk Road the band performing at Santana Row Saturday, June 8. From left, Asher Kauk, Miguel Song, Amara Lin, Maya Bommelaere, Alana Lin and Ellis Shahin perform.

Tucked behind Smitten Ice Cream in Santana Row, a small crowd lay on artificial turf watching local Bay Area band Silk Road perform.

On June 8, people of all ages lounged on lawn chairs and sat on the grass eating ice cream while listening to live music. With little kids dancing in front of the stage, it felt like the beginning of summer.

The band began their performance at 5 p.m. with a blend of indie and rock, playing familiar classics like Elton John’s “Bennie And The Jets” and niche songs like Melt’s “Sour Candy.” The crowd remained enamored and strong until their last song at 8 p.m.

While Silk Road’s performance was not formally a part of Santana Row’s Sips & Sounds of Summer Music Series, which will begin in July, the band will return to the stage in Park Valencia, San Jose once again next month.

Gallery | 15 Photos
Sarah Atito
A mixed-aged audience sits on lawn chairs in the middle of Santana Row waiting for the live performance to start.

