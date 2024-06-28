Bay Area music scene comes alive for summer at Santana Row

Tucked behind Smitten Ice Cream in Santana Row, a small crowd lay on artificial turf watching local Bay Area band Silk Road perform.

On June 8, people of all ages lounged on lawn chairs and sat on the grass eating ice cream while listening to live music. With little kids dancing in front of the stage, it felt like the beginning of summer.

The band began their performance at 5 p.m. with a blend of indie and rock, playing familiar classics like Elton John’s “Bennie And The Jets” and niche songs like Melt’s “Sour Candy.” The crowd remained enamored and strong until their last song at 8 p.m.

While Silk Road’s performance was not formally a part of Santana Row’s Sips & Sounds of Summer Music Series, which will begin in July, the band will return to the stage in Park Valencia, San Jose once again next month.

