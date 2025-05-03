The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Auto Tech Club revs up annual car show

Showcase features classic, modern cars with prize raffle and food
Wylder Robison, La Voz Staff
May 3, 2025
Wylder Robison
A row of third-generation Mazda RX-7s line a section of Parking Lot E on April 26. The RX-7’s Wankel rotary engine uses a triangular rotor instead of traditional pistons to create combustion, setting it apart from other sports cars.

Auto Tech Club’s annual car show attracted car enthusiasts and community members to Parking Lot E on April 26 for its biggest show yet.

The Auto Tech Club is affiliated with the De Anza Automotive Technology program. The program offers hands-on training to students who want to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

The event was free to the public, and participants paid $20 to display their vehicles. The show featured an array of modern, classic and vintage cars, giving attendees the chance to admire a variety of automotive styles.

Attendees were able to participate in a raffle to win prizes such as automotive tools and a large Snap-on tool box. In one corner of the lot, people could purchase mechanic coveralls and test out automotive tools.

Businesses like Dublin Chevrolet, Subaru of Stevens Creek, Lucid Motors and Snap-on Tools also had booths showcasing their cars, products and services. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department was attending the show as well with one of their cruisers on display.

A food truck from Nuevas Generaciones Taqueria was on-site to keep people fed while attending the show.

Anyone interested in more information about the De Anza Automotive Technology program and future car show dates can visit the program’s website.

About the Contributor
Wylder Robison
Wylder Robison, News Editor
I’m a journalism major committed to uplifting voices on campus. I enjoy nature and writing.