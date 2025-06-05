Photo Essay: Out of the box, into the soul

Gallery | 18 Photos Aidai Boobekova Wu Jiang, physics laboratory technician, observes “Portrait of Self” by Victoria Almeida at the annual Student Art Show, which features pieces from across the Creative Arts Department.

The De Anza Student Art Show reception opened on May 21 at the Euphrat Museum of Art on campus to recognize vibrant student works. The annual event, hosted by the Creative Arts Department, features a diverse range of media, including paintings, digital illustrations, sculptures, photographs, ceramics, mixed media and more, showcasing the talent of De Anza’s students.

The reception welcomed students, faculty, families and community members to view the pieces, engage with and celebrate students’ achievements. The room was filled with conversation as visitors strolled the gallery.

What makes the Student Art Show especially powerful is the emotional honesty in the student works. From abstract compositions that explore identity and mental health to vivid portraits and immersive landscapes, each piece reveals something deeply personal.

By stepping into the gallery, visitors are invited to see deeper into the artists’ souls.

The award ceremony, held during the reception, recognized standout submissions across various categories. The exhibition opened to the community on May 13 and will be available until June 5.