The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Students find community and connection at Club Day

Quarterly tradition offers the possibility of finding meaning outside the classroom
Carolyn Zhao, La Voz Staff
May 7, 2025
Tommy Ngo

On the third Thursday of every fall, winter and spring quarter, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the De Anza College Main Quad comes alive with an energy rarely seen during the rest of the quarter — it’s Club Day.

On April 24, students navigated a maze of clubs, anticipating that they might find a community of their own on campus. Live performances provided musical ambience, from musical numbers by the Music and Volunteering Association to student band HalfPastMidnight.

Performers from KDCosmix perform “LUNA” by ONEUS in the Main Quad during Club Day on April 24. (Frank Mayers)

Other students showcased their talent and hard work across the previous quarter, including intricately costumed and choreographed performances by KDCosmix, De Anza’s non-audition K-pop dance team.

If students do not see a club that reflects their interests, they can get in touch with the Inter Club Council, De Anza’s student-run governing body that oversees club affairs, to start their own.

Clubs must participate in campus events like Club Day to maintain an “active” status, allowing them to receive official recognition from the school and club funds.

“We (the Inter Club Council) oversee club affairs and deal with new club applications and budget requests,” said Jin Huang, 20, computer science major and chair of Inter Club Council. “If you ever want to start a new club or have any questions, come to us.”

Every quarter, the deadline to submit new club applications is before the start of the biweekly ICC meeting in the sixth week, or for the current quarter, May 12 by 1:30 p.m.

For many, clubs are at the heart of student life here at De Anza. Club experiences and communities often leave a stronger mark on students than the classes they sign up for quarter after quarter.

Clubs leaned into creative advertising techniques to draw prospective members in.

To conclude Club Day, representatives from each club gather for a group photo in front of the library on April 24. (Frank Mayers)

Brian Nguyen, 24, psychology major, former president and a current club officer of Tabletop Club, formerly Dungeons and Dragons Club, circled the Main Quad in a hooded cape holding up a game “dungeon master” guide and a goblin plushie he dubbed his “son, Gobbo.”

Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop role-playing game that people can play with a group.

“Here you can become a dungeon-master and create a world for your friends to enjoy and interact as characters, who can be wizards, fighters, bards, and feature goblins,” Nguyen said.

Coming into Club Day, Nguyen had specific goals in mind, from finding new members — particularly gamemasters — to discovering and networking with new clubs. This quarter, he hopes to help facilitate more cross-club collaborations, but as a whole, his vision for the future of the club is simple.

“(We plan to) keep doing what we’re doing, really. I’m trying to get more games, get people playing, get people happy and grow our community,” Nguyen said.

On the other side of the table, some club officers have found the day a learning experience. Guramit “G” Nijjar, 20, film and television major and officer for the Hiking and Volunteering Association, describes the anxiety of recruiting members in the bustle.

Students gather in the Main Quad on April 24 for Club Day. (Frank Mayers)

“Calling people over is really hard. Getting members is really hard, you gotta socialize with all of them, you gotta connect with them. And a lot of people don’t really want to be connected,” Nijjar said.

Alexis Miranda, 22, automotive technology major and president of the Autotech Club, said he never joined a student group at De Anza prior to his current club.

Miranda joined the club after growing an interest in the automotive field and enrolling in De Anza’s automotive technology daytime program. The club is unique in that only students enrolled in the day program are eligible to join.

“I stayed in the club because I wanted to be part of something bigger on campus,” Miranda said. “I’m basically friends with most, if not everyone in this club, which is kind of cool…We spend five days (a week), five hours a day together… so there’s a sense of community and it’s almost like family since you see them so often.”

Miranda said club traditions help give his involvement a greater sense of meaning.

“The club is all about the generations of students who’ve come through and helped build what we have today … Our club cars tell the story every year, we make small changes and tweaks to make them a little better for track (racing) days,” Miranda said. “Each group leaves their mark. The club means being part of something bigger than just one year; it’s about carrying on what others started and making it even better.”

With cardboard trifolds, ringing voices and minigames, Club Day offers the promise of providing a niche for everyone. Beyond the classroom, this is the beating heart of De Anza student life, where students form communities, explore their dreams, and make memories that can last longer than those gathered from class units.

Check out Club Day coverage from this year:

“Photo Essay: Club Day returns”

“KDCosmix takes the stage” 

From the archives:
“Celebrating community: Club Day unites students through diverse activities”

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Calum Graham plays “Nomad," a tribute in memory of virtuoso guitarist Michael Hedges, inspired by Hedges’ 1984 "Aerial Boundaries" album. The concert took place at De Anza’s Visual and Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24.
Calum Graham mesmerizes Cupertino with soulful strings
A row of third-generation Mazda RX-7s line a section of Parking Lot E on April 26. The RX-7’s Wankel rotary engine uses a triangular rotor instead of traditional pistons to create combustion, setting it apart from other sports cars.
Auto Tech Club revs up annual car show
KDCosmix takes the stage
KDCosmix takes the stage
The California History Center has added seating and lighting features for the guests, faculty and donors.
Photo Essay: Taste of History
KDCosmix, De Anza College's non-audition K-pop dance team, performs one of their dance routines for students during Club Day in the Main Quad on Thursday, April 24.
Photo Essay: Club Day returns
A welcome banner hangs from the De Anza College Library, a sign for new beginnings, on April 26. Families explored the college campus to learn about the variety of programs De Anza offers.
De Anza welcomes new students, families at spring open house
More in Galleries
A Skyline College defensive player switches the ball with a right-footed roll-over to begin an attack in a match against West Valley in the De Anza stadium on April 25. After conceding three goals in under 10 minutes, West Valley let one more in before making three for themselves.
Photo Essay: Off-season, on the field
Carrying signs, banners and flags, protesters line the sidewalk outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership during the Hands Off protest. Despite being associated with the nationwide Hands Off 2025 protest movement, protesters have maintained a presence outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership, demonstrating every Wednesday and Saturday.
Photo Essay: Hands off!
From left, former administration chair-elect Varshi Patcha, 18, economics and psychology major and former DASG president-elect Aroush Fatima, 18, computer science major, ask the senate to understand the disqualified coalition's "helplessness" at the Student Council Chambers on April 23.
DASG upholds disqualification of Elevate candidates for campaign misconduct
Concert Band opens the concert with a performance of "Quintology" by Richard Meyer, conducted by music department chair Grace Lai on March 15.
Winter concert blends tradition and modernity
From left, Jaimee Rose Andaya, 19, Maayan Pendler, 19, and Nancy Juarez, 19, collect paper stars on Feb. 5 at the Student Council Chambers. Students help pack up as the event comes to a close.
Photo essay: Macarons, boba and bracelets
Guard James Thomas (De Anza No. 12), 22, sociology major, takes the ball around wing Keshawn Johnson (San Mateo No. 32) in the College of San Mateo gymnasium on Jan. 15.
Men’s basketball comeback falls short against San Mateo Bulldogs
More in Multimedia
Hoshi the newsroom otter sits on top of the phone answering machine on the set of Fact Friday in the La Voz newsroom in room L-42a on May 2.
Fact Friday: May 2
Fact Friday April 25
Fact Friday: April 25
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Fact Friday: April 18
Fact Friday: April 18
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Fact Friday: April 11
Fact Friday: April 11
About the Contributors
Carolyn Zhao
Carolyn Zhao, Photography Editor
Her third quarter with La Voz, Carolyn joined La Voz originally with the goal of helping to illuminate stories that are often left in the dark. This quarter, she is excited to continue her news journey as photography editor.
Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Staff Reporter
I’m a filmmaking student passionate about narrative features and documentaries, driven by a need to tell stories that matter.
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Reporter
Frank is an award-winning photojournalist and photographer with over six years of experience covering subjects ranging from on-campus protests to nature, airshows and space launches. He as a passion for creating high quality photo content and is excited to continue his time at La Voz, lending his lens to stories that impact the De Anza community. In his free time, Frank enjoys photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures, playing Kerbal Space Program and heavy metal drums.