Photo Essay: Club Day returns

Gallery | 12 Photos Wylder Robison KDCosmix, De Anza College's non-audition K-pop dance team, performs one of their dance routines for students during Club Day in the Main Quad on Thursday, April 24.

Inter Club Council hosted its quarterly Club Day, turning the Main Quad into a display of campus life on Thursday, April 24, where more than 80 clubs and organizations set up to showcase what they were all about.

Clubs ranged from cultural and academic groups to political and social organizations. The Muslim Student Association handed out free Islamic literature, the Mock Trial team promoted its intercollegiate competitions and the Jewish Student Union set up a “drench the Zionist” activity.

Students gathered to watch live musical performances by the band HalfPastMidnight and other performers from campus like Nimiksha Thummalapalli, 18, biochemistry major and Chan Mya Mya Toe, 18, math and engineering major. After the music, campus dance group KDCosmix performed several dance routines.

Clubs also handed out free candy, stickers, food, flyers and other items to draw attention from potential recruits.

Students who missed Club Day can still sign up for all the clubs and organizations by reaching out to club officers or attending club meetings. A full list of clubs can be found on the ICC page of De Anza’s website.