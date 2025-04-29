The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
KDCosmix takes the stage

The club meets Fridays for workshops, performances
Ann Peñalosa and Frank Mayers
April 29, 2025
Ann Peñalosa and Frank Mayers

KDCosmix, De Anza College’s non-audition K-pop dance club, took to the main quad during spring Club Day on April 24. The club meets every Friday for workshops; its Linktree and Instagram pages have more information.

About the Contributors
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Features Editor
To close out her second year at La Voz, Ann’ll focus on videos this quarter — hopefully they won’t all be 40 minutes long. If you need her, she’s probably in the newsroom at L-41 using the airfryer, but she’d love an excuse to get out and touch grass. You’ll probably reach her on the De Anza Discord server or on her Instagram.
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Reporter
Frank is an award-winning photojournalist and photographer with over six years of experience covering subjects ranging from on-campus protests to nature, airshows and space launches. He as a passion for creating high quality photo content and is excited to continue his time at La Voz, lending his lens to stories that impact the De Anza community. In his free time, Frank enjoys photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures, playing Kerbal Space Program and heavy metal drums.