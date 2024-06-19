The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!

Nello Puelles, La Voz Staff | June 19, 2024
Nello Puelles

Welcome to our coverage of the WWDC 2024 event!

Apple has just announced exciting updates and new features across its platforms. In this video Nello Puelles covers the highlights:

  • Vision OS 2.0 with improved screen functionality and new gestures.
  • iOS 18’s customizable icon layouts and enhanced Control Center.
  • iPadOS 18 bringing new tools and the long-awaited calculator app.
  • watchOS 11’s new health app and personalized workout plans.
  • macOS 15 (Secoya) focusing on performance and design.
  • Apple Intelligence with Siri enhancements and ChatGPT integration.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements in September!

About the Contributor
Nello Puelles
Nello Puelles, Multimedia Editor
Nello would love to direct a news show or podcast and help his community.

