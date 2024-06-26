The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Viral Austrian band comes to local San Francisco theater

Royel Otis perform in San Francisco drawing in a sold out crowd bring Austrian alternative music to the Bay Area
Sarah Atito, La Voz Staff | June 26, 2024
Lead+vocalist+Otis+Pavlovic+and+guitarist+Royel+Maddell+perform+to+full+crowd+at+the+Rickshaw+Stop+in+San+Francisco+on+May+18.
Sarah Atito
Lead vocalist Otis Pavlovic and guitarist Royel Maddell perform to full crowd at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on May 18.

Rising indie-pop Australian band Royel Otis performed in San Francisco at the Rickshaw Stop on May 18 to a sold-out crowd on their PRATTS & PAIN North American Tour.

Formed in 2019, Royel Otis’ name joins the first names of musician Royel Maddell and lead vocalist Otis Pavlovic, respectively. The two were accompanied on stage by keyboardist Jim Flair and drummer Julian Sudek.

After releasing three EPs and an album, Royel Otis had already secured a loyal audience in Australia. However, it was not until the past year that their success became globalized with their viral covers of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” and The Cranberries’ “Linger.”

Released Jan. 18, Royel Otis covered “Murder on the Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Triple J, an Australian radio station. The cover received nearly five million views on YouTube and sits at over 31 million streams on Spotify, making it the second most popular song on their page.

Story continues below advertisement

Two weeks after the release of their Cranberries’ cover, which gained nine million views on YouTube, the band announced their North American album tour had sold out via Instagram on April 24.

An eager San Francisco crowd, primarily Generation Z and Millennials dressed in casual wear, formed a line wrapping around the block in front of the popular music venue, Rickshaw Stop.

The night began at 9 p.m. with Girl and Girl, a fellow Australian band hailing from Brisbane, opening with their rock set, including songs from their recent album “Call A Doctor.”

At 10:15 p.m., Royel Otis took to the stage, performing “Sonic Blue” from their new album. The crowd was alive, as audience members crowd surfed and formed mosh pits.

After finishing their last song of the night, “Oysters In My Pocket,” the band quickly rushed off the stage as the audience chanted for an encore. Nearly as quickly as they left, the band soon returned to perform two final songs, beginning with a compelling rendition of their cover of “Linger.”

H6aVhdRK0r19cdFOrP0asskdNuzOwTBE53i29QMx
Gallery | 20 Photos
Sarah Atito
Girl and Girl’s guitar rests on stage before concert.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art & Entertainment
Seaside view by Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey on Sep. 4, 2022.
Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California
Two al pastor tacos with rice, beans and horchata at El Halal Amigos on June 12.
El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine
Apple WWDC 2024 highlights: Vision OS 2.0, iOS 18, Apple AI and more!
The Hungry Cow in Fremont serves Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot for dinner. Taken on June 8.
Hungry Cow offers Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu hotpot
Back to Black falls on a flat note
'Back to Black' falls on a flat note
Surfer about to paddle out to sea at Playa El Zonte on May 27.
Dispatch from El Salvador
More in Galleries
California gulls are spotted sitting on a light pole in parking lot A at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.
Nature's break
Vintage painting of waves on a beach and old-fashioned items on display at the flea market.
Exploring the flea market
Grace Guo stands at her booth in the Hinson Campus Center.
Humans of De Anza: Crochet entrepreneur Grace Guo
Journalism instructor Farideh Deda confers with student journalists Ashley Love Djunaedi, 19, communications major, and Lion Kim Park, 21, journalism major, to critique their newly published hardcopy newspaper at La Voz newsroom at L42 on Dec. 5.
After a print paper: La Voz's self-critiquing session reveals the behind-the-scenes of its second issue
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones
Mens soccer team dominated against the Monterey Peninsula College Lobo
Men's soccer team dominated against the Monterey Peninsula College Lobo
More in Music
Screen shot of staff reporter Leart Grbeshi and his review set up for the new Kanye West album, Vultures 1.
Kanye West drops 35th studio album
Graphic for the album review of Maggie Lindemanns HEADSPLIT. The graphic contains her album cover, that is inspired by the re-worked bear trap head piece from the torture-horror movie franchise, Saw.
Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
A screen shot of Nirvana Soul’s logo from La Voz’s video.
A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night
Jon Orc, lead singer and guitarist of Hemorage, sings to the gathered crowd of fans, with cop cars flashing their lights in the distance.
Bands of the bay: Hemorage
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
About the Contributor
Sarah Atito
Sarah Atito, Freelance Photographer
As a first year De Anza student and La Voz photographer, Sarah is interested social and cultural expression and how it impacts society.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest