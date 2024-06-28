The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Shaykh and former student visits campus for Eid al-Adha celebration

Students and faculty celebrate Muslim holiday and share a meal
Sarah Atito, La Voz Staff | June 28, 2024
Sarah Atito
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri addresses the audience at Eid al-Adha event in the Multicultural Center on June 12.

Eid al-Adha is an annual Muslim holiday that is celebrated with friends and family, usually by sharing a meal with meat and exchanging gifts. The holiday honors Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God, showing his devout religious faith.

Titled “Eid Al-Adha 101,” the event was hosted in collaboration with De Anza’s Office of Equity and the Muslim Student Association. Much of the organizational efforts can be credited to the Office of Equity program coordinator Adriana Garcia, and computer science professor Abeer Alameer, who planned the event together.

Hosted from 12:30 p.m. to about 1:50 p.m. on June 12 at the Multicultural Center, De Anza students and faculty enjoyed catered food from Dish n’ Dash as speaker Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri spoke about celebrating Islam and fostering community.

Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri was a former student of De Anza and expressed eagerness to return and revisit the campus community years later.

Speaking to Muslims and non-Muslims alike, the Shaykh emphasized the point of morality and success during this time of celebration. Success, he defined, was not about striving towards individual success, but rather using whatever privileges you may have to champion other people’s achievements.

He defined success as valuing one’s impact on the world.

He said uplifting your community and those outside of it is always important, especially during Eid.

 

Gallery | 7 Photos
Sarah Atito
Shaykh Alauddin Elbakri listens to an audience question during the question-and-answer portion of his speech.

Sarah Atito
As a first year De Anza student and La Voz photographer, Sarah is interested social and cultural expression and how it impacts society.

