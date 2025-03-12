The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball lose on sophomore night

Las Positas Hawks beat the Mountain Lions 97-67 on last game before 3C2A playoffs
Yumeno Matsuo, La Voz Staff
March 12, 2025
Yumeno Matsuo
Head Men's Basketball Coach Joe Berticevich sends sophomore Forward Sean Crowley (De Anza No. 32), 20, business administration major, to the court at sophomore night game against the Las Positas Hawks in the De Anza Gymnasium on Feb. 19.

An atmosphere covered the gym carried by the sophomore students who have led the team until now, although the tension between all the players before the game was still there, as usual.

Men’s basketball team lost a Sophomore Night game, the final home game before the playoffs for sophomores, against the Las Positas Hawks 97-67 on Feb. 19.

The Mountain Lions held a ceremony for their three sophomores and their families by giving photo frames and bouquets before the tip-off. For the opposing Hawks sophomores, the live commentator announced their name and numbers, and everyone in the gym applauded them.

The Mountain Lions got off to the beginning of the match.

Guard and forward Theo McDowell (De Anza No. 24),18, business marketing major, scored the first point by fast break 30 seconds from the tip-off. Their zone defense worked, as the Hawks struggled to make shots and got a 30-second violation.

Although the Mountain Lions had a good start, the Hawks’ full court press defense prevented the team from proceeding to the front court from the first half. When starting from the endline, Mountain Lions suffered from the difficulty of passing because of the pressure defense.

The Hawks gradually increased their lead and dominated the whole game. The Mountain Lions lost against Las Positas Hawks, but all sophomore students led the team by their scores.

Guard Justice Owens (De Anza No. 4), 21, business administration major, scored 2 three-points. Forward Tre Fields (De Anza No. 30), 20, sociology major, made 3 assists and forward Sean Crowley (De Anza No. 32), 20, business administration major, made 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Yumeno Matsuo, Freelance Photographer
Yumeno is majoring in journalism at De Anza. She is passionate about taking photos which readers can feel as if they were there and connecting people around the De Anza community through La Voz.