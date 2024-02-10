Exploring the flea market

On Feb. 3, Parking Lots A and B were filled with more than 210 vendors for shoppers of all sorts of interests at the monthly De Anza Flea Market.

Dayna Swanson, the Flea Market Coordinator, mentions that anyone can sell items and apply for it until the last monday of any given month.

Swanson added that there is a mini Flea Market at De Anza on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the main quad from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.