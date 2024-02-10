The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Trump’s campaign undermines American values

Trump’s campaign undermines American values | 5830 Views

2
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 2577 Views

3
Illustration of a bear with paper beside it, made with artificial intelligence via OpenArt.

New California laws to know | 2059 Views

4
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1692 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1551 Views

La Voz ad
Atmospheric storm hits northern California for a second time
Exploring the flea market

Exploring the flea market

February 10, 2024

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

New California laws to know

New California laws to know

February 1, 2024

View All
Flea Market brings people together, offering diverse merchandise
Exploring the flea market

Exploring the flea market

February 10, 2024

Lunar New Year: Traditions, festivities, dragons!

Lunar New Year: Traditions, festivities, dragons!

February 8, 2024

Youth Poet Laureates speak through the power and rhythms of words

Youth Poet Laureates speak through the power and rhythms of words

February 8, 2024

View All
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?
Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

Will you be my Valentine?

Will you be my Valentine?

February 7, 2024

View All
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?
Will you be my Valentine?

Will you be my Valentine?

February 7, 2024

‘Mean Girls’: A review

‘Mean Girls’: A review

February 4, 2024

A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night

February 4, 2024

View All
1
Trump’s campaign undermines American values

Trump’s campaign undermines American values | 5830 Views

2
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 2577 Views

3
Illustration of a bear with paper beside it, made with artificial intelligence via OpenArt.

New California laws to know | 2059 Views

4
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1692 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1551 Views

Advertisement

Exploring the flea market

From retro electronics, vintages to candles, jewelry
Archee Kumar, Freelance Reporter
February 10, 2024

On Feb. 3, Parking Lots A and B were filled with more than 210 vendors for shoppers of all sorts of interests at the monthly De Anza Flea Market.

Dayna Swanson, the Flea Market Coordinator, mentions that anyone can sell items and apply for it until the last monday of any given month.

Swanson added that there is a mini Flea Market at De Anza on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the main quad from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kettle Corn snack with different sizes of popcorn bags in Parking Lot A. (Archee Kumar)
Vintage painting of waves on a beach and old-fashioned items on display at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
A menu of savory and sweet crepes available at one of the stalls in Parking Lot A. (Archee Kumar)
An array of jewelry with a purchase discount for Lunar New Year, on display in Parking Lot B. (Archee Kumar)
A collection of vintage treasures, including flower-shaped vases, a century-old watch, and an antique box available at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
People enjoying a variety of food trucks at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
Various toys on display for kids at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
Various types of decorated candles on display at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
Retro electronics from consoles to games being sold at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)
A variety of antiques with unique designs at the flea market. (Archee Kumar)

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Archee Kumar, Freelance Reporter

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest