The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?

Blen Ketema, Freelancer | December 17, 2023
DA+Voices%3A+What+is+your+favorite+music+genre%3F

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Blen Ketema asked, “What is your favorite music genre?” 

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Tim Tam, 18, business major, walks near the Hinson campus center on Nov. 21. (Blen Ketema)

Tim Tam, 18, business major, said he is into J-pop.

“I like it (J-pop) because the songs have different varieties and can convey different emotions. It’s more of my style of music,” Tam said. “My favorite J-pop artists are LiSA and YOASOBI.”

Story continues below advertisement
Felicity Alvarado, 18, kinesiology major, walks near the Sunken Garden on Nov. 21. (Blen Ketema)

Felicity Alvarado, 18, kinesiology major, said she likes indie rock because it makes her feel like she’s in her own world.

“My favorite music genre would have to be indie rock because it makes me feel calm whenever I listen to it,” Alvarado said. “ Some of my favorite artists are girl in red and Cigarettes After Sex.”

Alicia De Toro, environmental science professor, takes a quick break after class on Nov. 22. (Blen Ketema)

Alicia De Toro, environmental science professor, said she likes the Beach Vibes playlist on Spotify because it has a lot of music within Cali Roots and reggae.

“I like it because it helps me calm down when I’m trying to get work done and not be overwhelmed with the ways of the world,” De Toro said. “Revolution, Stick Figure, Slightly Stupid, SOJA and Bob Marley are some of my favorite artists within that genre.”

Ananeya Damene, 20, electrical engineering major, walks back to his car at the Flint Parking Garage after finishing classes for the day on Nov. 29. (Blen Ketema)

Ananeya Damene, 20, electrical engineering major, said he loves hip-hop and rap music.

“My favorite genre of music is hip-hop and rap because there are a wide variety of subcultures and sub genres within it,” Damene said. “Whether it’s trap music, melodic music and the interpolation of many other genres within it, I feel like no matter what type of person you are there is always a hip-hop artist out there for you.”

Sarah Pabriaga, 19, sociology major, walks around near Hinson Campus Center on Dec. 5.

Sara Pabriaga, 19, sociology major, said she likes faith filling music.

“My favorite genre is Christian R&B because I like to worship God in every form of my life, and whenever I see music that praises him, it just gives my heart joy,” Pabriaga said. “I don’t listen to artists specifically, but Ms. Lauren Hill has a lot of rap Christian songs that I like to listen to.”

Diego Garcia, 20, communication studies major, sits with his friend near Hinson Campus Center on Dec. 5. (Yumeno Matsuo)

Diego Garcia, 20, communication studies major, said he likes the new school hip-hop.

“My favorite music genre of all time has to be rap and R&B because It’s what I always listened to while growing up,” Garcia said. “Some of my favorite artists of all time would be Jay Cole, Drake and Tee Grizzley.”

Jennie Randrianarison, 21, liberal arts, science, and math engineering major, talks with her friend near Hinson Campus Center on Dec. 5. (Yumeno Matsuo)

Jennie Randrianarison, 21, liberal arts, science, math engineering major, said she likes Afrobeats.

“I would say Afrobeats is my favorite music genre because I really like the vibes,” Randrianarison said. “I like all of the artists but I really like rema and victony.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in DA Voices
DA Voices: What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?
DA Voices: What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?
DA Voices: What are you thankful for?
DA Voices: What are you thankful for?
DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?
DA Voices: What is your favorite horror movie for Halloween?
DA Voices: How do you feel about the recent firearms restriction bills?
DA Voices: How do you feel about the recent firearms restriction bills?
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
DA Voices: What project are you working on?
DA Voices: Whats next after graduation?
DA Voices: What's next after graduation?
More in Music
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Yoongi (SUGA) from BTS performs his single Moonlight in his final show in Oakland on May 17.
Agust D ends U.S. leg of solo tour in Oakland
The Weeknd captivates audience members at his After Hours Til Dawn tour at Levis Stadium on Aug. 27.
The Weeknd is the real Artist of the Year
Photo by Samuel Bradley
The 1975 strikes again with their most sincere, hopeful album yet
Taylor Swift introduces dreamy pop songs with ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift introduces dreamy pop songs with ‘Midnights’
Source: Spotify
Florence + The Machine return with their most personal album to date
More in Story Carousel
Artist Kristin Lindseth is talking to a group of visitors about her miniature wooden art pieces displayed at the Euphrat Museum of Art.
‘Facing Home’ shows a tapestry of diverse perspectives on home
The shelf of toiletries and hygiene products provided by the Resource Hub at the Resource and Student Services Center on Dec. 6
Newest ‘Resource Hub’ provides basic needs supplies on the go
This illustration is generated by Canvas artificial intelligence technology.
The Roarackle: Make Tesla California's newest religion for a win-win
Ashley Love Djnaedis basic clothing rack.
Footnotes on Fashion | Basics
A screenshot of one of the moments in the Race Highlights | 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix video posted on Formula 1 Youtube.
Las Vegas Grand Prix should refund time and money for the recent failure of the long-awaited Free Practice 1
‘Napoleon’ lacks proper substance behind its flashy exterior
‘Napoleon’ lacks proper substance behind its flashy exterior
About the Contributors
Blen Ketema, Freelancer
Yumeno Matsuo, Managing Editor
Yumeno is majoring in journalism at De Anza. She hopes to connect with people around the college through La Voz.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest