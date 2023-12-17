DA Voices: What is your favorite music genre?

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Blen Ketema asked, “What is your favorite music genre?”

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Tim Tam, 18, business major, said he is into J-pop.

“I like it (J-pop) because the songs have different varieties and can convey different emotions. It’s more of my style of music,” Tam said. “My favorite J-pop artists are LiSA and YOASOBI.”

Felicity Alvarado, 18, kinesiology major, said she likes indie rock because it makes her feel like she’s in her own world.

“My favorite music genre would have to be indie rock because it makes me feel calm whenever I listen to it,” Alvarado said. “ Some of my favorite artists are girl in red and Cigarettes After Sex.”

Alicia De Toro, environmental science professor, said she likes the Beach Vibes playlist on Spotify because it has a lot of music within Cali Roots and reggae.

“I like it because it helps me calm down when I’m trying to get work done and not be overwhelmed with the ways of the world,” De Toro said. “Revolution, Stick Figure, Slightly Stupid, SOJA and Bob Marley are some of my favorite artists within that genre.”

Ananeya Damene, 20, electrical engineering major, said he loves hip-hop and rap music.

“My favorite genre of music is hip-hop and rap because there are a wide variety of subcultures and sub genres within it,” Damene said. “Whether it’s trap music, melodic music and the interpolation of many other genres within it, I feel like no matter what type of person you are there is always a hip-hop artist out there for you.”

Sara Pabriaga, 19, sociology major, said she likes faith filling music.

“My favorite genre is Christian R&B because I like to worship God in every form of my life, and whenever I see music that praises him, it just gives my heart joy,” Pabriaga said. “I don’t listen to artists specifically, but Ms. Lauren Hill has a lot of rap Christian songs that I like to listen to.”

Diego Garcia, 20, communication studies major, said he likes the new school hip-hop.

“My favorite music genre of all time has to be rap and R&B because It’s what I always listened to while growing up,” Garcia said. “Some of my favorite artists of all time would be Jay Cole, Drake and Tee Grizzley.”

Jennie Randrianarison, 21, liberal arts, science, math engineering major, said she likes Afrobeats.

“I would say Afrobeats is my favorite music genre because I really like the vibes,” Randrianarison said. “I like all of the artists but I really like rema and victony.”