DA Voices: ‘What is your go-to order at the cafeteria?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, La Voz reporters Acey Nickel and Brooklyn Coyle asked, “What is your go-to order at the cafeteria?”



Jialin Ye, 21, a business administration major, said that she likes the spicy chicken sandwich.

“I usually eat in the cafeteria,” Ye said. “(Sometimes I get) bibimbap, a teriyaki bowl or a tuna sandwich.”

Story continues below advertisement

Angel Joya, 20, a business administration major, said that while he’s new to the school, he’s already eaten in the cafeteria a few times.

“I got a pizza and a donut, and a boba too,” Joya said. “It (my boba) was so delicious … (It has) crystal boba and mango popping boba.”

Kezia Widjaja, 18, a chemical engineering major, recently tried the fettuccine alfredo.

“No, I just tried it (food from the cafeteria) here for the first time,” Widjaja said. “It (The fettuccine alfredo) is good.”

Waingnadi Win, 16, a system programming major, had the bacon burger with fries.

“I don’t like the sauce, but otherwise it’s fine,” Win said. “I don’t know if I can (eat at the cafeteria again). My classes are pretty packed.”

Huy Dang, 25, an alumnus, was unsure what sandwich he’d previously tried at the cafeteria, but that it was his go-to.

“It might’ve been the classic pastrami,” Dang said. “I’d get it again.”

Chloe Bui, 20, a nursing major, also tried the classic pastrami, but had to get it on sliced bread as the cafeteria ran out of other types of bread.

“I wanted to try it (the classic pastrami with white bread) but I was late, when the cafeteria was almost all closed,” Bui said. “I’d try it (pastrami) again, yeah, but with the white bread instead.”