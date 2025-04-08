DA Voices — ‘What are your thoughts on Trump’s tariffs?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, La Voz reporters Mariana Frias Da Costa and Landon Torrens asked, “What are your thoughts on President Trump’s new tariffs?”

Elvis Cuevas, 19, biology major, is concerned about rising prices.

“I recently built a computer and it’s extremely pricey, over double the price. Unfortunately I had to spend much more than I would have 6 months ago, so it’s kind of awful for me as a student,” Cuevas said.

Jordy Gaspar, 19, undeclared major, said he is neutral about Trump’s tariffs.

“To be honest, I don’t really know what a tariff is. I kind of just see it on Instagram but apparently it’s bad, so if it’s bad I don’t like it,” Gaspar said.

“Honestly, I don’t really care … as long as I get to school and back and I work,” said Brian Romero, 19, forensic science major. “It’s all that matters.”

Andres Silva, 19, journalism major, said he has already started feeling the impact of these tariffs.

“I’ve already seen a lot of prices go up, mostly groceries,” Silva said.

“I don’t know if I’m qualified to speak on it but I know the stock market has been on the decline (because of tariffs),” said Joshua Pan, 18, cognitive science major.

Luka Wuthrich, 19, economics major, said he has mixed feelings about tariffs.

“(They’re) very counterproductive,” Wuthrich said. “I do agree with tariffs as a concept for certain things. I think it’s important to have semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. … tariffs in Colombia when they grow coffee to import make no sense because we can’t grow coffee here.”