DA Voices: ‘What do you think of parking permits resuming in summer 2025?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view.



De Anza College students have benefited from free parking under a temporary policy for the past two years. But as it stands, starting in the summer 2025 quarter, the Foothill-De Anza Police Department looks set to reinstate parking fees and require daily and quarterly permits.



This week, our reporter Wylder Robison asked, “What do you think of parking permits resuming next school year, and why?”

Sammy Jacobs, 27, a communications major and Noah Cildir, 18, a psychology major are both concerned that having to pay for parking again is going to financially hurt students.

“Those savings are good for students,” Jacobs said. “It’s not like De Anza is hurting for money. Don’t bring it back.”

“I didn’t even know there were parking permits until people started talking about it,” Cildir said. “It’s nice not having to pay.”

Kamau Julien, 20, an economics major, was bothered that paid parking was coming back.

“I don’t like it because you have to pay,” Julien said.

Stepahnie Garcia, 20, a psychology major, said that her feelings ultimately depended on how much the parking permits cost.

“I got really used to having free parking,” Garcia said. “I would prefer it to be free but if you need to pay something (to park), I’ll pay for it.”

Evelyn Azar, 18, a child development major, said that having to pay for parking is going to be inconvenient.

“(The policy change) does mean that when I’m considering driving it’ll be less comfortable, or I’ll have one of my relatives drop me off, which would be inconvenient for them.”

Frida Delgado, 18, a computer science major, doesn’t think there should be paid parking at all.

“We all just come here to learn,” Delgado said. “Putting a fee on parking just doesn’t seem right to me.”