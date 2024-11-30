The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News


La Voz News


La Voz News
DA Voices: ‘What do you think of parking permits resuming in summer 2025?’

Wylder Robison, Staff
November 30, 2024

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view.

De Anza College students have benefited from free parking under a temporary policy for the past two years. But as it stands, starting in the summer 2025 quarter, the Foothill-De Anza Police Department looks set to reinstate parking fees and require daily and quarterly permits.

This week, our reporter Wylder Robison asked, “What do you think of parking permits resuming next school year, and why?”

 

From left, Sammy Jacobs, 27, communications major and Noah Cildir, 18, psychology major, talk in the L quad on Nov. 28. (Wylder Robison)

Sammy Jacobs, 27, a communications major and Noah Cildir, 18, a psychology major are both concerned that having to pay for parking again is going to financially hurt students.

“Those savings are good for students,” Jacobs said. “It’s not like De Anza is hurting for money. Don’t bring it back.”

“I didn’t even know there were parking permits until people started talking about it,” Cildir said. “It’s nice not having to pay.”

 

Kamau Julien, 20, economics major, walking to his next class near L quad Nov. 26. (Wylder Robison)

Kamau Julien, 20, an economics major, was bothered that paid parking was coming back.

“I don’t like it because you have to pay,” Julien said.

 

Stepahnie Garcia, 20, psychology major, poses for a picture In front of the language and communications village Nov. 26. (Wylder Robison)

Stepahnie Garcia, 20, a psychology major, said that her feelings ultimately depended on how much the parking permits cost.

“I got really used to having free parking,” Garcia said. “I would prefer it to be free but if you need to pay something (to park), I’ll pay for it.”

 

Evelyn Azar, 18, child development major poses for a picture In front of the main De Anza parking lot Nov. 26. (Wylder Robison)

Evelyn Azar, 18, a child development major, said that having to pay for parking is going to be inconvenient.

“(The policy change) does mean that when I’m considering driving it’ll be less comfortable, or I’ll have one of my relatives drop me off, which would be inconvenient for them.”

 

Frida Delgado, 18, computer science major, poses for a picture next to her car at the main De Anza parking lot Nov. 26. (Wylder Robison)

Frida Delgado, 18, a computer science major, doesn’t think there should be paid parking at all.

“We all just come here to learn,” Delgado said. “Putting a fee on parking just doesn’t seem right to me.”

