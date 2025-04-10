DA Voices — ‘How do you feel about the sanctuary district label?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, after the Board of Trustees passed a resolution, La Voz reporter Gavin Rust asked, “How do you feel about the sanctuary district label?”

Aktan Myiashev, 19, graphic design major, said that the Foothill-De Anza Community College District becoming a sanctuary district is a positive for the community.

“That’s so nice. Actually, I have a lot of friends who immigrated; it’s so nice that these people also have a safe space,” Myiashev said.

Giselle Mendoza, 19, biology major, described the district’s move as positive and shared personal experiences relating to immigration legislation.

“I have a couple of friends and family members who aren’t documented, so they’ve been in some sort of fear regarding the current situation,” Mendoza said. “I think that education like De Anza (and) Foothill becoming sanctuary would be a good thing for them.”

Juan Moreno, 18, computer science major, said the new status highlights the mental health of students that are undocumented.

“I think (it’s good) in principle, like mentally, for the students, that (while) they can feel pressure about their life outside, they can feel secure here,” Moreno said.

Joshua Arias-Lopez, 18, biochemistry major, described the Board of Trustees’ move as a necessity.

“I think it’s understandable. I mean, we’re here to learn, not really to discriminate against others so I don’t see the negativity on that,” Arias-Lopez said.

Cal Kirk, 18, media major, said they view this move proudly as a student at De Anza.

“I feel proud as a student in that decision,” Kirk said. “I feel like being here should be a safe space for all people to learn.”

Dat Giang, 22, kinesiology major, said he views this sanctuary status positively.

“It’s good for undocumented people. (It) gives them chances to stay here to study,” Giang said.