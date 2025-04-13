DA Voices – ‘Where is your favorite place to eat lunch?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, La Voz reporters Kenneth Roderick and Samantha Eaton asked, “Where is your favorite place to eat lunch?”

Anderson DeSilva, 25, mechanical engineering major, was eating a food court burger during the interview.

“On campus, my favorite place is probably the cafeteria … probably the chicken sandwich or the different kinds of wraps they have,” DeSilva said. “Off campus I like La Vic’s (La Victoria Taqueria) or a food truck, something local.”

Nathaniel Tiernan, 18, kinesiology major, doesn’t eat on campus.

“I don’t really eat lunch, I just eat breakfast and dinner. I eat dinner at home,” Tiernan said. “I’ve had (Power Cup Coffee) a couple times, it’s good.”

Sarah Morales, 18, sonography major at Foothill College, said sandwiches are a De Anza lunch staple.

“Ike’s (Sandwiches) is good. I usually bring lunch from home, a PB&J,” Morales said. “I’ve only tried Power Cup once, I got a tea. I thought it was pretty good.”

Netchanok Kaewbichin, 21, computer science major, said he enjoys eating off campus.

“I usually go for In-N-Out. I haven’t really eaten on campus much, so I don’t know,” Kaewbichin said.

Tien Phat Pham, 24, computer science major, said he enjoys eating burgers both on and off campus.

“For on campus I go to the cafeteria, and for off campus I go to McDonalds. I think the cafeteria is OK,” Pham said. “Personally my favorite is the De Anza burger, they have the best.” ​​

Joselle De Guzman, 20, communications and social behavior science major, expressed her enjoyment of on-campus food options.

“My favorite spot would probably be in the quad,” De Guzman said. “I usually get whatever’s in the cafeteria, but my favorite is the pizza.”