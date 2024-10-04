DA Voices – ‘What did you do this summer?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporters Ebony Campbell and Gordon Yang asked, “What did you do this summer?”

Zachery Magana, 18, a nursing major, said he spent the summer working at the California’s Great America aquatic center.

“My job involves organizing the shifts and training new staffs,” Magana said.

Michael Murray, 20, an engineering major, said he took a trip to Tennessee this summer.

“I did the whitewater rafting there, which is really fun. I also went to Nashville Zoo,” Murray said.

Bruno Marquetti, 20, film production major, said he spent the summer time in Brazil.

“I did road trips along the coast to different cities. I also visited my family members,” Marquetti said.

Victoria Simpson, 18, a biology major, said she spent her summer visiting New York City with her friends for a week.

“My favorite part of the trip was seeing ‘SIX: The Musical’ on Broadway,” Simpson said. “I think it was about King Henry the 6th and his six wives,” she said.

Henry Bernert, 20, a graphic design major, said he spent his summer working. Bernert’s job consisted of assisting with building units, and testing equipment.

“My highlight was working,” Bernert said. “I didn’t really do anything else.”

Yuvarj Singh, 18, a business major, said he spent his summer taking summer classes to get ahead. Singh said he also visited San Francisco, spending the day sightseeing.

“I went (to San Francisco) one time before but this was my first time exploring (the city),” Singh said.