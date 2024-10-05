DA Voices – ‘What are your academic goals at De Anza?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporters Carolyn Zhao and Orly Bryan asked, “What are your academic goals at De Anza?”



Ken Roderick, 18, whose major is undecided, said he was interested in exploring journalism among other academic disciplines. Roderick said his goals for school are “to get education, connections, and hopefully self-actualization;” after graduation, he said he anticipates to “go with the flow.”

Tatiana Tashjian, 19, psychology major, said she aims to transfer to a University of California or a California State University. On her decision to pursue her major, Tashjian said, “The human mind is so unique.”

Tashjian’s short-term goal is to successfully get through her prerequisite courses to stay on her educational plan.

Nathan Yang, 18, is a first-year at De Anza pursuing a business administration major. He enrolled in courses at De Anza with the hope of getting a degree and transferring to a UC.

Yang said he is “looking forward to taking international marketing courses” and eventually starting his own company in the future.

Zeph Agnes, 18, a psychology major, said this school year is his second year on campus. Agnes said he is looking forward to eventually transferring out.

“I heard it (De Anza) is a good school for transfer,” Agnes said. “I want to get good grades in class and transfer to another college.”

Emily Dong, 19, a nursing major, said it’s her second year on campus. She said she enjoyed De Anza’s class schedule and professors.

“I like that the class hours are flexible,” Dong said. “The professors here are also very good compared to other community colleges.”

Amalia Porter, 18, an engineering major, said her four older siblings encouraged her to go to De Anza. Porter said she looks forward to enrolling in a UC.

“My four older siblings went here and they had great experiences,” Porter said. “I am trying to get my prerequisites done so that in two years I can move on to any of the UC schools with the support of my parents.”