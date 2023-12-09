The voice of De Anza since 1967.

After a print paper: La Voz’s self-critiquing session reveals the behind-the-scenes of its second issue

John Pham, Freelancer | December 9, 2023
Journalism instructor Farideh Deda confers with student journalists Ashley Love Djunaedi, 19, communications major, and Lion Kim Park, 21, journalism major, to critique their newly published hardcopy newspaper at La Voz newsroom at L42 on Dec. 5.
John Pham
Journalism instructor Farideh Deda confers with student journalists Ashley Love Djunaedi, 19, communications major, and Lion Kim Park, 21, journalism major, to critique their newly published hardcopy newspaper at La Voz newsroom at L42 on Dec. 5.

La Voz News published its second issue on Dec. 5. Prior to the publication, staff members and their adviser, Farideh Dada, host a critique session at the newsroom L41 to reflect on what they could have improved or been more aware of for their next hardcopy publication.

Our freelancer, John Pham, has captured the session showcasing behind-the-scenes of a working newsroom and reporters’ effort in creating the paper.

Gallery | 12 Photos
John Pham
Journalism adviser Farideh Dada shows editor-in-chief Lauren Linh Bui, 20, journalism major, what areas on the "Opinion" page the team should focus on for the next print issue.

About the Contributor
John Pham, Freelancer
My name is John Pham, and I have more of an interest in feature journalism and writing reviews about what students seem to be interested in or what sources they can use. I am hoping to take more photos this quarter and give people a taste of my point of view.

