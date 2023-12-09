After a print paper: La Voz’s self-critiquing session reveals the behind-the-scenes of its second issue

La Voz News published its second issue on Dec. 5. Prior to the publication, staff members and their adviser, Farideh Dada, host a critique session at the newsroom L41 to reflect on what they could have improved or been more aware of for their next hardcopy publication.

Our freelancer, John Pham, has captured the session showcasing behind-the-scenes of a working newsroom and reporters’ effort in creating the paper.

Gallery | 12 Photos John Pham Journalism adviser Farideh Dada shows editor-in-chief Lauren Linh Bui, 20, journalism major, what areas on the "Opinion" page the team should focus on for the next print issue.