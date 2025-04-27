The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Hands off!

Palo Alto, Bay Area communities join nationwide day of protest
Frank Mayers, La Voz Staff
April 27, 2025
yTPgKtCgnOvsb8lakRjDRqdceBSOTsDlzNxs2q98
Frank Mayers
Passengers in a passing car hold signs out of their windows as they drive past the protest.

On a nationwide day of protest on April 5, over 400 Palo Alto residents and others congregated at Tesla of Palo Alto to take part in a demonstration against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency’s cuts to government spending.

Protesters lined the sidewalks of El Camino Real in front of the Tesla dealership, some demonstrators even standing on the road’s median. Passing cars honked in support of the protest, and some held signs out of their vehicles’ windows.

Officially titled “Palo Alto fights back” by the Hands Off 2025 website, this protest was part of a larger nationwide day of protest organized by the Indivisible action group.

The Hands Off 2025 website reads, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. On Saturday, April 5, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and other Bay Area communities also saw similar protests, drawing thousands to the streets.

While the crowd gathered widespread support from passing vehicles, there were multiple instances of counter-protesters. A man wearing a red shirt and MAGA hat looped around on a bike, occasionally conversing with protesters when stopped at red lights.

After the protest’s scheduled time ran out, an officer from the Palo Alto Police Department arrived at the dealership and had a short conversation with two Tesla technicians who watched the protest from dealership property, departing the scene shortly after.

While this protest was part of a larger, nationwide movement, it also shares organizers with an ongoing series of biweekly demonstrations in Palo Alto against Musk and Trump. The protest also welcomed organizers and participants from @vigil4gaza on Instagram, a Palo Alto-based group holding weekly vigils opposing the war in Gaza at the Town and Country Shopping Center.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
From left, Joseph Gold and Carl Blake sooth the audience with classical rhythms. Their performance at De Anza's Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 was a benefit concert to De Anza's study abroad program to Paris this upcoming summer.
Classical performances with a global twist
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Carolyn Zhao, 20, liberal arts major, stops to drink water at Mission Peak on Feb. 15.
Photo Essay: Mountain Lions scale not-a-mountain
Concert Band opens the concert with a performance of "Quintology" by Richard Meyer, conducted by music department chair Grace Lai on March 15.
Winter concert blends tradition and modernity
Moeka Ishizawa performs "Careless Whisper" by George Michael at the Euphrat Museum on March 13.
Euphrat open mic connects students through music, art
Thien Nguyen, 20, nursing major, Ying Long, 20, graphic design major, Cheryl Owiesny, pickleball instructor and Darin Troung, 22, nursing major, come together to shake hands in good sportsmanship after their fourth match of the class on March 11 at the De Anza tennis courts.
An unseen coach and her journey beyond the wins
About the Contributor
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Reporter
Frank is an award-winning photojournalist and photographer with over six years of experience covering subjects ranging from on-campus protests to nature, airshows and space launches. He as a passion for creating high quality photo content and is excited to continue his time at La Voz, lending his lens to stories that impact the De Anza community. In his free time, Frank enjoys photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures, playing Kerbal Space Program and heavy metal drums.