Cupertino erupts in a sea of pink petals

Annual cherry blossom festival celebrates Japan sister city
Ingrid Lu and Tommy Ngo
June 4, 2025
Tommy Ngo and Ann Penalosa
Video produced and edited by Tommy Ngo; videography by Tommy Ngo and Ann Penalosa




In celebration of 46 years of sister cityhood between Cupertino and Toyokawa, Japan, locals flocked to Cupertino Memorial Park, across the street from De Anza College, to experience cultural foods and activities ranging from flower arrangements to katana sword displays.


“The theme is sharing with the community — letting them know about Japanese culture and all of the things that are part of it,” Suki Stone, Cupertino resident, said. “Taiko (Japanese drums), the mochi that we had earlier today, the music, getting to see people dressed in their kimonos.”


Alysa Sakkas, president of the Cupertino-Toyokawa Sister Cities program said she could not pick a favorite activity.


“It’s like choosing a favorite child,” Sakkas said. “It’s so vibrant. And what I like about the festival — there’s new things every year.”


Sakkas said highlights were the Foothill College Japanese Culture Club’s demonstration of mochitsuki — pounding rice to make mochi — and origami artist Linda Mihara.


The sprawling two-day event relies heavily on volunteer support in order to run smoothly. Many of these volunteers come from the Cupertino Union School District — 16 of their middle school students travel to Toyokawa as part of an annual exchange.


Sabrina Stone, Suki’s daughter, volunteered at the previous weekend’s event and has a storied relationship with Toyokawa and Japanese culture.


“I did the student exchange program to Toyokawa when I was in middle school (in 2014),” Stone said. “My mom has been volunteering with the organization since then, so I just help out.”


Kyle Bermudez, 18, nursing major at De Anza, and Alex Paras, 19, psychology major, planned to walk around the park and enjoy tea after interacting with chickens at the festival’s petting zoo.


“Japanese people make some great tea,” Bermudez said. “We might rent some kimonos, actually.”


“We’ve heard there’s a traditional dance, so we’re going to check that out soon,” Paras said.


Although the crowds and pulsing music set a lively, festive atmosphere, the event’s namesake cherry blossoms were somewhat absent.


“The peak was last weekend,” Sakkas said. “Walk around, and you’ll see two trees that are almost in full bloom right now.”


Sister city Toyokawa gifted 200 cherry blossom trees to Cupertino in 1983. Some of the originals still line the perimeter of Cupertino Memorial Park after 41 years; however, the city has replanted cherry blossom trees along the park’s bank, near the on-site senior center.


“They wanted to keep this park looking like a cherry blossom,” Sakkas said. “representing the gift that we got from Toyokawa.”



