Photo Essay: Taste of History

Gallery | 8 Photos Atharva Salkar The California History Center has added seating and lighting features for the guests, faculty and donors.

The California History Center hosted the Taste of History fundraising event on April 26. The event aimed to highlight the need to preserve history through archival material. Tom Izu, executive director emeritus of the California History Center, led a panel discussion at the event. De Anza College President Omar Torres welcomed attendees with a speech.

The student acapella group Vocal Flight performed for the audience during the ceremony and afterwards, attendees could head into the CHC to view exhibits and taste various local wines.

“Identity and Belonging” was an exhibit that showcased a diverse range of queer stories by students in visual, oral and written mediums. There were photographic artworks presented by students as well. Jamie Pelusi, Pride Center faculty director, helped organize the exhibit with photos provided by photography professor Lisa Teng’s students.

The CHC hosts historical exhibits and archival material for attendees to view. These works were curated by CHC staff and interns to educate and inspire.