The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Taste of History

California History Center hosts archival fundraiser
Atharva Salkar, La Voz Staff
April 28, 2025
cZl2H1fcaTA8psD4Sb53TJqGJRKeaIGn4cDBBVzJ
Atharva Salkar
The California History Center has added seating and lighting features for the guests, faculty and donors.

The California History Center hosted the Taste of History fundraising event on April 26. The event aimed to highlight the need to preserve history through archival material. Tom Izu, executive director emeritus of the California History Center, led a panel discussion at the event. De Anza College President Omar Torres welcomed attendees with a speech.

The student acapella group Vocal Flight performed for the audience during the ceremony and afterwards, attendees could head into the CHC to view exhibits and taste various local wines.

“Identity and Belonging” was an exhibit that showcased a diverse range of queer stories by students in visual, oral and written mediums. There were photographic artworks presented by students as well. Jamie Pelusi, Pride Center faculty director, helped organize the exhibit with photos provided by photography professor Lisa Teng’s students.

The CHC hosts historical exhibits and archival material for attendees to view. These works were curated by CHC staff and interns to educate and inspire.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
KDCosmix, De Anza College's non-audition K-pop dance team, performs one of their dance routines for students during Club Day in the Main Quad on Thursday, April 24.
Photo Essay: Club Day returns
A welcome banner hangs from the De Anza College Library, a sign for new beginnings, on April 26. Families explored the college campus to learn about the variety of programs De Anza offers.
De Anza welcomes new students, families at spring open house
Lead organizer Harini Nagappan, 19, a biology major at Foothill College, takes the stage to introduce TEDx on Thursday, April 17.
How TEDx came to Foothill
Carrying signs, banners and flags, protesters line the sidewalk outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership during the Hands Off protest. Despite being associated with the nationwide Hands Off 2025 protest movement, protesters have maintained a presence outside the Palo Alto Tesla dealership, demonstrating every Wednesday and Saturday.
Photo Essay: Hands off!
From left, Joseph Gold and Carl Blake sooth the audience with classical rhythms. Their performance at De Anza's Visual and Performing Arts Center on April 10 was a benefit concert to De Anza's study abroad program to Paris this upcoming summer.
Classical performances with a global twist
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
De Anza celebrates Eid al-Fitr
About the Contributor
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Illustrator
Hey! I’m Atharva — you can call me Ati. I’m excited to be back this quarter to create cool graphics, videos, and web content for La Voz! Tschüss and adiós!