Photo Essay: Off-season, on the field

Women’s soccer hosts mini tourney
Xitlaly Martinez, La Voz Staff
April 29, 2025
A Skyline College defensive player switches the ball with a right-footed roll-over to begin an attack in a match against West Valley in the De Anza stadium on April 25. After conceding three goals in under 10 minutes, West Valley let one more in before making three for themselves.

The women’s soccer team hosted a mini tournament during the off-season with eight teams from North and South Coast Conference divisions on April 25 at De Anza College.

The off-season matches don’t count towards points, instead preparing the teams for the upcoming fall soccer season.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven colleges — De Anza, Cabrillo Community College, Cañada College, Chabot College, Evergreen Valley College, Skyline College and West Valley College — played five 30-minute matches.

