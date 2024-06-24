The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California

Stunning places and views to go on a road trip during the break or on the weekend promise an unforgettable experience
Marcela Leticia Borges, La Voz Staff | June 24, 2024

Summer break is the perfect time to explore new destinations and enjoy them with friends, family or on your own. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation or a beautiful view and don’t want to travel too far, these five places promise unforgettable summer memories.

Seaside view of Point Bonita Lighthouse, Sausalito, taken on Mar. 21, 2021. (Marcela Silva)

1. Point Bonita Lighthouse

Just after crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, Point Bonita Lighthouse offers a beautiful view. The lighthouse is at the end of a quarter-mile-long trail from the parking lot to the lighthouse. Being that it is only 15 minutes from the city of Sausalito, you can take the opportunity to try their variety of restaurants too.
Location: San Francisco Bay entrance in the Marin Headlands, Sausalito.

Cost: Free

The Sky Gliders at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk Beach ride above and through the boardwalk in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, 2023. (Marcela Silva)

2. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a fun place to visit during summer break. From a walk on the beach to amusement park attractions, visitors can try food or even have a picnic on the beach. The parking lot often gets very busy, but it’s worth the hassle.

Location: 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Cost: Free

Seaside view by Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey on Sep. 4, 2022. (Marcela Silva)

3. Bixby Creek Bridge

The Bixby Creek Bridge is located in Big Sur. It offers unique views for photos and is great to just take in the views and relax. On your way there or back, travelers can stop by Carmel-by-the-Sea, which is a beautiful little city with several dining options, many of which offer beautiful seaside venues.

Location: CA-1, Bixby Creek Bridge, Monterey, CA 93940

Cost: Free

The Castello Di Amorosa showcases unique architecture for California in Calistoga on Aug. 27, 2022. (Marcela Silva)

4. Castello di Amorosa

Castello di Amorosa is located in the Napa Valley. It is not just for those who love wine but also for those who love castles and medieval aesthetics. Ticket prices start at $60 for people over 21 years old, and you can taste five types of wine. If you are under 21, don’t worry, tickets are $25.

Location: 4045 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515

Cost: Adult price: $60, under 21: $25.

Boats idle near the dock of Shoreline Lake Boathouse in Mountain View on Mar. 15. (Marcela Silva)

5. Shoreline Lake Boathouse

Shoreline Lake Boathouse in Mountain View is a great place to go during the summer and is very close by. It is a wonderful place to hike, have a picnic or just relax. The Google Visitor Center is nearby and may be visited within the same trip.

Location: 3070 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043

Cost: Free

About the Contributor
Marcela Leticia Borges
Marcela Leticia Borges, Staff Reporter
I’m very interested to learn more about journalism and behind the scenes. I hope to improve my skills and contribute to.

