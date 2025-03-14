The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

La Voz wins 40 awards at journalism conference

Students place in national and state-wide competitions
Ingrid Lu, La Voz Staff
March 14, 2025
Courtesy of Jessica Langlois
La Voz students pose with their awards from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges spread out on a table in the Associated Collegiate Press Spring College Media Conference in Long Beach on March 8.

La Voz News staff brought home 40 awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Spring College Media Conference in Long Beach from March 6 to 8.

The event brought together student journalists nationwide to compete, network and learn from industry professionals.

The conference was organized by three journalism associations. ACP is national, while the Journalism Association for Community Colleges and the California College Media Association are limited to California.

Staff won five ACP awards, 24 JACC awards and 11 CCMA awards. Among these included an ACP Best of Show third place award for best newspaper and a JACC Pacesetter award, which honors the three top-performing print publications of the year.

La Voz students reach for their awards after the Journalism Association of Community Colleges ceremony at the Associated Collegiate Press Spring College Media Conference in Long Beach on Mar. 8. La Voz won 24 awards under JACC, and 16 under ACP and CCMA combined. (Sarah Atito)

Student journalists competed by submitting previously published work, including articles, photos, podcasts, videos, cartoons and other forms of media. JACC also held on-site contests, where participants had a limited amount of time to submit their work.

The conference included workshops, keynotes and critique sessions with industry professionals. Speakers included staff from student newspaper the Pepperdine Graphic, Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Hannah Fry and Stanford Daily writer Dilan Gohill.

Laura Widmer, ACP executive director, said 820 people attended the conference in total.

De Anza student Xitlaly Martinez, 24, journalism major, said her favorite memory of the conference was meeting a mentor-mentee pair.

“I started thinking about Farideh (Dada), my mentor, and when was the last time I ever felt this way about a professor, where I really admire and respect them for their craft?” Martinez said. “It’s a really beautiful relationship.”

Kaya Henkes-Power, journalism major at San Jose State University and executive editor at the Spartan Daily, spoke at the conference on reporting LGBTQ issues while protecting the community. Outside of their own presentation, Henkes-Power also met professionals that aid student journalists.

“We got to connect and get a great hotline with regards to lawyers,” Henkes-Power said.

Nicole Vargas, ACP board member, said that the conference serves as a foundation for improving the landscape of media, especially in community colleges, which gather various representative voices in one campus.

“The work that’s being done on college campuses across the country is incredible and impactful and makes real change happen,” Vargas said. “We are doing everything we can to keep the momentum, and the students are showing up. That’s going to be huge for (the) future of our industry.”

La Voz plans to attend the North California JACC conference this fall.

Awards received by La Voz staff

Associated Collegiate Press (5 awards)

  • La Voz News – Best of Show Award, third place for newspaper/magazine (two-year campus)
  • Carolyn Zhao – Best of Show Award, third place for reporting news story
  • Joshua Hascall – Best of Show Award, third place for broadcast news story
  • Frank Mayers – Best of Show Award, sixth place for photojournalism, sports photo
  • La Voz News – Best of Show Award, seventh place for advertising media kit

Journalism Association of Community Colleges (24 awards total) 

Publication awards (14 awards)

  • Pacesetter Award for print media presented to De Anza College
  • Meritorious Award for newspaper general excellence presented to La Voz Staff
  • Meritorious Award for online general excellence presented to La Voz Staff
  • Marcela Leticia Borges Silva – Meritorious, multimedia journalism package
  • Nello Puelles and Ebony Campbell – First place for video hard news reporting
  • Frank Mayers – First place for sports action photo
  • Nello Puelles – First place for webcast/broadcast news show
  • Nello Puelles – Second place for webcast/broadcast news show
  • Sarah Atito – Second place for photo illustration
  • Jose Islas, Xitlaly Martinez – Second place for video soft news reporting
  • Frank Mayers – Second place for photo story-essay
  • Vincent Scrivens, Ann Penalosa, Frank Mayers, Mackenzie Jardine, Ingrid Lu – Third place for front page layout
  • Alice Shen – Fourth place for illustration
  • La Voz Editorial Board – Honorable mention for editorial

On-the-spot competitions (10 awards)

  • Ingrid Lu – Second place for news writing
  • Ingrid Lu – Second place for feature writing
  • Ashley Kang – Second place for news photo
  • Gordon Yang – Second place for editorial cartoon
  • Ann Penalosa and Ashley Kang – Third place for video
  • Ingrid Lu – Third place for copy editing
  • Atharva Salkar – Third place for editorial cartoon
  • Joshua Hascall – Fourth place for critical review
  • Sonny La – Fourth place for opinion writing
  • Atharva Salkar – Honorable mention for creative portrait

California College Media Association (11 awards)

  • Vincent Scrivens, Brooklyn Coyle, Orly Bryan – First place for general innovation
  • Alice Shen – First place for best illustration
  • Frank Mayers – First place for best sports photograph
  • Marcela Leticia Borges Silva – Second place for best multimedia package
  • Wylder Robison – Second place for best feature story
  • Nello Puelles – Second place for best Spanish-language coverage
  • Wylder Robison, Nello Puelles, Carolyn Zhao, Xitlaly Martinez, Ann Penalosa, Vincent Scrivens – Second place for best social justice coverage
  • Joshua Hascall – Third place for best news or feature video
  • Lauren Hartono – Third place for best print or online advertisement
  • Orly Bryan – Third place for best newspaper column
  • La Voz News Staff and Editors – Third place for best newspaper

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Teams await the announcement of the winners at the Business Model Canvas in the Media and Learning Center on Feb. 28.
Students compete in Business Model Canvas
From left, Anastasiia Holovchenko, 19, psychology and data science major and vice president of the Ukrainian Students Association, Anastasiia Klymenko, 20, economics major, Yaroslava Klymenko, 18, political science major and ICC representative and Mariia Protasova, 20, animation major host an "ask me anything" table at the Hinson Campus Center on Feb. 24.
Three years on, Ukrainian students still feel the effects of war
Fact Friday: Week 10
Fact Friday: Week 10
VTA workers continuously walk down Zanker Road, focusing drivers' attention with signs on March 10.
VTA strike halts Santa Clara County transit amid wage and safety disputes
A car lift for wheel alignment and brake repairs at the De Anza College automotive garage on March 4, for students to practice brake pad replacement and wheel alignment.
Automotive technology management bachelor’s degree to launch in fall
Alexander Gvatua talks to guests and Laura Casas reorganizes desks after the Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 3.
De Anza alum Alexander Gvatua becomes newest trustee
About the Contributors
Ingrid Lu
Ingrid Lu, Editor-in-Chief
As editor-in-chief, I hope to serve De Anza by providing thoughtful and accurate journalism. I hope I can learn more about writing and reporting this quarter, in addition to getting to know the community more.
Sarah Atito
Sarah Atito, Opinion Editor
My name is Sarah, and I am passionate about connecting with the community and telling their stories. My interests are in social and cultural expression and how they impact society.