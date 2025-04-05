The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Ballots and Backlash Episode 1: Campaigns and Complaints

Orly Bryan, Ashley Kang, Xitlaly Martinez, and Ann Peñalosa
April 5, 2025
Orly Bryan, Ashley Kang, Xitlaly Martinez, and Ann Peñalosa

Student government elections are meant to give students a voice; a chance to choose leaders who represent them, advocate for their needs and shape policies that impact their campus experience.

But at De Anza College, the 2025 DASG election stirred controversy.

A wave of 69 candidates engaged with student voters, but not all campaigns followed the Elections Code.

In two complaint meetings, allegations of rule-breaking, pressuring and intimidating voters and inconsistencies in how the administration committee handled violations were all questioned.

At the center of it all stands the five-member coalition Elevate. While Elevate celebrates its victory, others believe its campaign tactics crossed a line.

With accusations circulating, the question still remains: was this a fair election?

About the Contributors
Orly Bryan
Orly Bryan, Staff Reporter
Hi Im Orly and I have always been interested in broadcast journalism! I’m excited to work with my peers to publish quality work this quarter.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Freelance Illustrator
Ashley is excited to be part of a college newsroom in her hometown. This quarter, she hopes to deepen her engagement with, and knowledge of, the various communities that converge on De Anza’s campus.
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Social Media Editor
I’m Xitlaly. I think newspapers are time capsules and journalism is anthropology.
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Managing Editor
Ann is a second-year journalism student who considers La Voz her second home. She enjoys watching it grow, as well as its purpose in relation to the rest of De Anza’s various communities; she plans on sticking around and enjoying the newsroom’s air fryer and (seemingly unlimited) supply of canned boba. You can contact her with tips at (408) 372-6581 or on her email and Instagram.