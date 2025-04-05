Ballots and Backlash Episode 1: Campaigns and Complaints

Student government elections are meant to give students a voice; a chance to choose leaders who represent them, advocate for their needs and shape policies that impact their campus experience.

But at De Anza College, the 2025 DASG election stirred controversy.

A wave of 69 candidates engaged with student voters, but not all campaigns followed the Elections Code.

In two complaint meetings, allegations of rule-breaking, pressuring and intimidating voters and inconsistencies in how the administration committee handled violations were all questioned.

At the center of it all stands the five-member coalition Elevate. While Elevate celebrates its victory, others believe its campaign tactics crossed a line.

With accusations circulating, the question still remains: was this a fair election?