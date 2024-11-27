The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Omar Torres chosen as next De Anza president

Presidential search concludes after nine months
Ingrid Lu and Ann Penalosa
November 27, 2024
Xitlaly Martinez
Photo illustration of Omar Torres, photo courtesy of College of the Canyons, De Anza College building and fountain photos courtesy of De Anza College website.

Foothill-De Anza Chancellor Lee Lambert announced that he has selected Omar Javier Torres, Ed.D. as the next president of De Anza College on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

If Torres’ appointment is approved by the Board of Trustees on Dec. 16, he will assume his position next year on Jan. 3.

In an official announcement released today, Lambert praised Torres’ “passion and enthusiasm as well as his commitment to equity and student success.”

“Omar’s comprehensive understanding of community colleges, forward-thinking perspective, and innovative approach to education is grounded in a deep commitment to students,” Lambert said. “His knowledge of state and federal education policies and … De Anza’s mission (positions) him to effectively advocate for the college’s needs and priorities.”

Torres currently serves as the assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, which is located in the Santa Clarita Community College District. He has worked in the California Community College system for the last 23 years.

At College of the Canyons, Torres stepped into his first administrative role as an instructional dean. He has also served as the associate vice president of academic affairs and accreditation liaison officer.

Prior to taking on roles in college administration, Torres taught chemistry at Moorpark College and Los Angeles City College.

