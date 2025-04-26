The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

DASG upholds disqualification of Elevate candidates for campaign misconduct

Senators call evidence and testimony against coalition “subjective”
Gavin Rust, La Voz Staff
April 26, 2025
Ashley Kang
From left, former administration chair-elect Varshi Patcha, 18, economics and psychology major and former DASG president-elect Aroush Fatima, 18, computer science major, ask the senate to understand the disqualified coalition’s “helplessness” at the Student Council Chambers on April 23.

After a five-hour meeting, the De Anza Student Government Senate failed to overturn the disqualifications of the five candidates who campaigned together as the Elevate coalition due to election code violations in the Student Council Chambers on Wednesday, April 23.

Senators voted to overturn the disqualifications 11-6. However, the motion failed to meet the required two-thirds majority, and the disqualification remained.

The decision followed a previous election certification and complaint meeting on April 16 when the senate disqualified the Elevate coalition on the basis of election code violations.

The amendment to undo the disqualification was placed on the agenda by DASG President Luca Paliska, 20, computer science major, who voiced concerns about the disqualifications after talking to candidates and “after extensive discussion with some senators and the advisers.”

“These points came from senators … which implies the final verdict could have been different,” Paliska said.

The five Elevate members that were disqualified are:

  • Aroush Fatima, 18, former DASG president-elect, computer science major
  • Lakshya Saini, 18, former events chair-elect, computer science major
  • Kunishka Mundada, 18, former student trustee-elect, political science and psychology major
  • Varshi Patcha, 18, former administration chair-elect, economics and psychology major
  • Shreyas Menon, 18, Inter Club Council chair-elect, computer science major

DASG senator Katia Bravo, 20, data science major, said the reasoning to undo the disqualification was because not every Elevate member necessarily deserved the disqualification. Bravo cited the Student Code of Conduct rather than the election code, which last week’s verdict was based on.

“Looking at the (Student) Code of Conduct, a couple of the members of the coalition should be disqualified,” Bravo said. “But there are some members who were acting very respectful.”

Occasional bouts of yelling and unsolicited chatter amongst the public and senators could be heard during the meeting.

During the meeting, Miranda Carlberg, 28, animation major, a member of the public in attendance, described the meeting as “clownery” and said she wasn’t impressed with how either the senators or Elevate were conducting themselves during the meeting.

DASG senators assemble in the Student Council Chambers to reconsider the disqualification of five senator-elects on April 23. (Ashley Kang)

“Get it together,” Carlberg said. “Why is it taking so long for such a simple decision? Why the show of good faith for people who, time and again, explicitly show no good faith, who are disrespectful, who are blatantly breaking rules?”

DASG senator Matsuko Estrada Nakamatsu, 21, English major, said she hopes this is a closed case.

“It got very messy,” Estrada Nakamatsu said. “I don’t think the coalition or even the senators or the public would like to go through this again … it is a constant back and forth of fighting.”

By the end of the meeting, the senate voted 11-6 to overturn the disqualifications under the elections code. The motion failed by one vote to garner the required two-thirds majority. The disqualification still stands.

All positions have been awarded to the runner-ups except for the position of student trustee, which sits vacant after the disqualification of leading candidate and Elevate member Kunishka Mundada. Runner-up Alona Agmon, 18, business major, did not meet the vote threshold, and the trustee position is in limbo until the senate makes a final decision.

“Sometimes we have to gently cut the cord in order for there to be a sense of balance and equalness,” Estrada Nakamatsu said.

KNk9haFOOZFg1D4E6D3vRD1ieYFioKmorulH1qyh
Ashley Kang
De Anza Student Government senators sit in the Student Council Chambers during a meeting to reconsider five election disqualifications on April 23.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Fact Friday April 25
Fact Friday: April 25
From left, Arhaam Azhari, 20, computer science major and Kavi Kumaresan, 20, film and television major speak in support of Elevate candidates to a DASG senator at the election certification and complaints meeting on April 16.
DASG disqualifies 5 elected candidates for campaign misconduct
Jared Forman, owner of Power Cup, making coffee for his customers on Tuesday, April 15. The coffee sold at Power Cup is supplied through San José coffee shop and roasting company Chromatic Coffee.
Local coffee shops may raise prices in response to tariffs
Academic Senate President Erik Woodbury discusses the inequalities MESA students face during the Academic Senate meeting on Monday, April 14 at the Media and Learning Center.
Academic Senate grants MESA tier 1-A priority registration
Fact Friday: April 18
Fact Friday: April 18
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
Students converge on SFSU over ICE arrests, deportations, visa revocations
About the Contributors
Gavin Rust
Gavin Rust, Staff Reporter
Gavin Rust is a reporter for La Voz News and enjoys bringing stories that matter to the public light.
Ashley Kang
Ashley Kang, Videography Editor
Ashley is looking forward to developing her video storytelling skills this quarter. She hopes to produce compelling multimedia content that helps the community stay informed and engaged.