Shining through struggle, student leaders honored during leadership gala

The Hinson Campus Center came alive with celebration as the Office of College Life recognized and honored the accomplishments of student leaders on Wednesday, June 4.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Shining Through Struggle,” a reflection of students’ commitment and ability to rise and lead despite the current national political climate, said Maritza Arreola, interim faculty director of College Life.

“As we continue through stunningly unprecedented times, whether the issues impacting us have been raw and global or very close to home, we are very inspired by our student leaders and their commitment to better understanding and addressing these issues, both on and off campus,” Arreola said.

Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda received the first of award of the night with the Inter Club Council Club of the Year award.

The club focuses on students’ business and leadership development and stands out for their highly engaged and growing membership.

“This year we had a significant increase in clubs. We now have 90 different clubs on campus, and I am very proud of the ICC for the work they do to make this possible,” said Jin Huang, 20, computer science major and Chair of the Inter Club Council.

ICC scholarships were awarded to Javin Ku, 20, business major, for the Carolee Erickson Memorial and Kaung Lett Yhone, 20, biological science major, for the La Donna Yumori-Kaku Leadership Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients were awarded $1,000 each.

The California Community College Student Affairs Association award went to Victor Pham, 21, biology major.

The CCCSAA awards 10 scholarships to students across the state, nominated by active CCCSAA members. Pham was the only De Anza student to receive the $500 award.

A long list of 2024-25 student leaders were also recognized, including transferring club officers, ICC leaders and DASG senators.

Wadi Lin Lei, 21, biology major, and De Anza Student Government Chair of Administration was one of the executive officers recognized at the gala.

“I came to De Anza student government with the thought of helping students because I like guiding students through college life and resources, and I am happy I got to act on that this year,” Lei said. “This recognition is a reminder that our work doesn’t go unnoticed and that our work goes to the betterment of students.”

The Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action Student Leadership Awards were given to a total of 48 De Anza students, including Mahder Aklilu, 21, liberal arts major with a science, math and engineering emphasis and Umoja liaison for DASG.

“This is a recognition of all the time and effort that I have put in to be in service of the community. It’s also a reminder of something to be proud of and it’s encouragement to keep on going,” Aklilu said.

An Outstanding Employee Award was given to Fatima Zehra Shaikh, 21, business administration major and Office of College Life student assistant.

The night closed off welcoming incoming DASG and ICC officers for the 2025-26 academic year to the front of the stage and last words from Arreola.

“It has been amazing to watch your growth, your accomplishments, and seeing you finding yourselves in your roles,” Arreola said. “I hope this has inspired incoming leaders to think about what’s possible and we’re excited to see what your cohort will bring.”

Gallery | 8 Photos Cindy Rodriguez Transferring club officers pose for a photo holding their certificates of recognition for their service during the 2024-25 academic year on June 4.