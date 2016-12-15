Letter to the editor: Students are ready for organic snacks and drinks in vending machines
At De Anza College, the Director of Dining Campus Center, Patrick Gannon, conducted a survey to find out if students are interested in organic drinks ...
Letter to the editor: Critique of coverage
The article about Brian Murphy's "anti-Trump rally" is inaccurate. It was just a T-shirt making event, and Brian, who did not lead the event, merely s...
Letter to the editor: People’s political power
Thank you for the coverage of the news on the presidential election.
Even though the election is now over, there is still the sense of chaos in the...
Letter to the editor: Bias plagues Wikipedia
Dear Ms. Penrod,
I'm a Japanese international student at De Anza College.
I read your article which is about the use of Wikipedia for academic r...
Letter to the editor: Kudos on coverage of DASB Senate meetings
Thank you for covering the news on "DASB Senate meeting erupts into chaos".
It gives information to students in De Anza on how the Senate works and...
Letter to the editor: The terror of semester system
My first thought after reading this was, yes, we should do semester system if we want to drive students away.
Not all students who go to De Anza ar...
Letter to the editor: Election results on college students
Dear La Voz,
What did the election results mean to college students?
Many friends of mine at different state universities report peaceful protes...
Letter to the editor: Thanks for the Black Mirror review
Dear Editor,
I am writing to thank you for the recommendation of the recent TV series Black Mirror.
It has become one of my favorite series. Bla...
Letter to the Editor: Quarter system makes De Anza unique
I think quarter system is what made De Anza unique from other colleges.
Quarter system gives students more choice about taking classes.
Imagine ...
Letter to the editor: Wikipedia summarizes information
Lots of students are wondering know is Wikipedia a good resource for academic research.
From my point of view, Wikipedia is good resource to get ba...
Letter to the Editor: Wikipedia can help students
Hi Ms. Penrod,
Thank you for covering the topic about Wikipedia.
I do use it even though all professors at school insist not to use it as source...
Commending your paper (La Voz)
Editor:
Just a note to commend you on your recent issue (Oct. 10) of La Voz. I am currently spending time in my U.S. Government and Politics class (P...
Covering the Election
Editor:
I appreciate La Voz’s coverage on the presidential election and how it is a major cause of stress. It indeed has become a huge factor in th...
How white supremacy won the presidency
Editor:
Ever since last Tuesday I, and most people I know, have felt shattered. It is a blow to our common humanity that someone who expressed such h...
Class of ’16: Go forth and never stop learning!
On June 5, 2016, I was surrounded by a pile of glossy campaign brochures, a voter’s guide, my laptop (for fact checking) and my absentee ballot. As ...
Gender fluidity: The meaning and more
Letters to the editor: Students need to grow up
The recent article about De Anza students calling for “hate speech” restrictions is just another in a troubling series of events, starting with Mi...
Letters to the editor: Anti petition opinion writer should resign
The use of the bullying hate word “moronic” in the title and language used in the opinion piece by no less than the managing editor and bully-in-c...
All-gender restrooms: No thanks
Regarding the front page opinion piece “All-gender restrooms: Why not?” by Duane Soubirous in the Nov. 16 issue of La Voz:
It was not s...
International students need competitive campus jobs
I am writing to express my concerns about limited job opportunities for international students at De Anza College. I am a De Anza internationa...