DASB Senate debates election code change

Jonathan Dupin, STAFF REPORTER

The DASB Senate met on Wednesday with the student board of Foothill College to share ideas and open doors. The Foothill students were able to get a firsthand look of how a DASB meeting is conducted. The...  Read More »

Dec 5 • No Comments

Student government peer evaluation evokes controversy

Neil McClintick, OPINIONS EDITOR

The DASB Senate stumbled into  disagreement at its Nov. 30 meeting over a proposal to conduct peer evaluations. Senator Holly Iong proposed a system through which all senators would be able to rate...  Read More »

Dec 5 • No Comments

DASB Senate expels senator, dissolves Tech Committee

Veterans Day and Hefas events held concurrently in main quad

Faculty hold post-election discussion to put students at ease

A CITY IN PROTEST

Best films of 2016

Lloyd "Chuckie" Snyder, Video editor

Read about the best films of 2016 from our very own film school drop-out and video editor.

Dec 30 • No Comments

De Anza Chamber Orchestra’s final concert of 2016 spotlights new, local and seasoned musicians

Josef Ruttenberg, Staff Reporter

Applause from the audience in was plentiful as the De Anza Chamber Orchestra played their last concert of the year in the De Anza Visual and Performing...  Read More »

Dec 15 • No Comments

The Gift of Positivity

The remarkable achievement of Ali Adhami’s student film

Best Movies of 2016

Fighting the tide: The anti-Trump protests accomplish nothing

Gregory Schrader, Editor-in-Chief

Photo Credit: Gregory Schrader, Editor-in-Chief It takes only a brief glance into internet commentary to find bitter criticism of the anti-Trump protests...  Read More »

Dec 8 • 4 Comments

Social Injustice Club announced

Jamie Lamping, Staff Writer

Note from the editors: This article is satire, and intended to be read as such.  In the wake of heightened awareness and calls for solidarity after th...  Read More »

Dec 2 • 3 Comments

DA Voices: Post-election thoughts

AT&T merger: a silent killer that must be stopped

Turkeys: The voiceless victims of Thanksgiving

Letters to the Editor