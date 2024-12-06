The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Episode 2 | “Wrapped Up”: an MMA and Combat Sports Podcast – Yan vs. Figueredo

Allan Galeana and Frank Mayers
December 6, 2024
Brooklyn Coyle
Frank Mayers and Allan Galeana

Hosts Allan Galeana and Frank Mayers talk about the dramatic end of Ming Shi and Feng Xiaocan , discuss the performance of Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo, and speculate about the future of these fighters.

Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Staff Reporter
My interest in journalism stems from the passion I have from hearing stories from the communities on De Anza and I would like to write about group's that aren't usually talked about.
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Photo Editor
Frank is an aerospace engineering major and photographer with over five years of experience shooting airshows, rocket launches and nature. He is excited to be returning to La Voz as its photo editor to continue honing his journalism skills, covering stories that matter to De Anza.
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Art Editor
Hello! I’m Brooklyn and I'm a second year student majoring in computing and the arts. As someone with a short attention span, I know how much easier it can be to consume media when there’s a cool graphic or pretty illustration. So, this quarter I hope to appeal to our audience using unique graphics!