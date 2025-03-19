The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Episode 5 | ‘Wrapped Up’: an MMA and Combat Sports Podcast – Cindy Tonnu, taekwondo athlete

Allan Galeana and Frank Mayers
March 19, 2025
Frank Mayers and Allan Galeana

Hosts Allan Galeana and Frank Mayers speak with special guest Cindy Tonnu, 21, kinesiology major, about her experiences doing martial arts and the connection between her love of fighting and her career goals in the medical field.

About the Contributors
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana. I love Mixed Martial Arts with a strong passion for boxing. I am excited about being an editor this quarter.
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Multimedia Editor
Frank is an award winning student photojournalist with a passion for photographing all manner of flying machines and creatures. He’s excited to lend his lens to stories that matter to De Anza and the wider community. In his free time Frank enjoys playing heavy metal drums, PC gaming, and taking photos of rocket launches.
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Design Editor
Hello! I’m Brooklyn and I’m a second-year student majoring in computing and the arts. As someone with a short attention span, I know how much easier it can be to consume media when there’s a cool graphic or pretty illustration. So, this quarter I hope to appeal to our audience with unique graphics!