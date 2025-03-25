The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Episode 5 | ‘Major Talk’ – Lindsay Bell, baseball historian

Ariel Shalev, La Voz Staff
March 25, 2025
Ariel Shalev

In this episode of “Major Talk,” Ariel Shalev speaks with Lindsay Bell, professor of history at De Anza College, about what it means to be a historian in 2025, his dissertation about the analysis of how the rigging of the 1919 World Series greatly harmed the masculine image of baseball players throughout American society, how the history of sports helps us see political and socioeconomic structures of society in the past and present, and how to become a historian.

 

Graphic by Brookyln Coyle, La Voz Staff

Music by Pumpupthemind

