La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Episode 3 | 'Major Talk' – Aditya Sharma, chairman of the Finance Committee

Atharva Salkar, La Voz Staff
March 23, 2025
Atharva Salkar

In this episode of "Major Talk," Atharva Salkar spoke with Aditya Sharma, chairman of the Finance Committee for the De Anza Student Government. Sharma shared his journey from being an intern in the committee to taking on a leadership role. He discussed his experiences, challenges and insights into managing student government finances.

About the Contributor
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Photographer
As a visual artist, I love capturing meaningful stories through graphics and photography. This quarter, I aim to produce quality photos for La Voz.