Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department's inaction

Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city

Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in

Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

March 11, 2024

DASG’s marketing meeting rundown

Intern assignments, spreading awareness on the upcoming elections, and comfort shows
Nayeli Garcia, Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
DASGs+marketing+meeting+on+Thursday+Feb.+29+in+the+DASG+lounge.
Nayeli Garcia
DASG’s marketing meeting on Thursday Feb. 29 in the DASG lounge.

De Anza Student Government held their marketing meeting at the DASB lounge in the lower level of the Hinson Center on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Led by the current Chair of Marketing and previous general senator, Katelyn Khieu. The meeting covered several important topics regarding the current DASG elections and plans for next quarter.

Khieu, 20, is a cognitive science major who first heard about DASG on her first day on campus when a couple of students introduced her to student government.

“When you first think of student government, you think of something in high school, which is a glorified party planner,” Khieu said.“I didn’t realize how much (the) student government actually did. But once I got to know a little bit more I was like ‘oh, this could be fun,’.”

The meeting officially commenced at 2:04 p.m. with attendance of all interns present, which swiftly transitioned into a segment called: public comments.

The first public comment concerned the intern’s current assignment. They were to give a brief presentation on the upcoming (current) DASG elections in each of their classes in hopes of gaining higher attraction from students. However, they’re excluded from participating if they are running for a current position.

Following the intern assignments, advisor Dayna Swanson expressed concerns over the new health clinic which will be built directly over the area where De Anza’s Flea Markets take place. This is an issue since a huge portion of DASG’s budget comes directly from the flea markets, a budget that sponsors and funds over a hundred on-campus programs and clubs.

A meeting to discuss further details on this matter will take place on Tuesday, March 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 4-5 p.m., and Friday, March 15, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Foothill College. Swanson highly encourages students to participate in this forum.

“Our students have a very huge role in being able to create the college and make recommendations and to stay informed of what’s going on on campus,” Swanson said.

Following public comments, Khieu steered the meeting towards their first business item which happened to be a lighthearted, but urgent, matter. Every person went around the room discussing their week so far, and their favorite comfort show or movie – “Gilmore Girls” is quite the crowd favorite.

A common theme observed from the marketing meeting was the connotation that people on campus are not aware of DASG and their roles. The following subjects discussed concerned spreading awareness of the student government on campus, such as:

  • Publicizing more flyers
  • Purchasing two additional A-frames to further promote DASG matters
  • Posting more content on social media, especially TikTok

They also discussed ideas for a new flea market logo redesign which interns were open to submitting to their advisors for approval. Each design will get a chance to be showcased as they hope to swap the designs around during each season to keep things fresh.

At 2:33 p.m. an overview of their content calendar commenced, followed by an extensive explanation of the requirements for interns interested in running for general senate positions.

It was around this time that Khieu also expressed how badly they needed a social media officer and highly encouraged the interns to think about running for this position.

Conveniently, this discussion of running for certain positions opened up a space for interns campaigning themselves for the next Chair of Marketing at 2:40 p.m.

Campaigning took off with interns Victor Pham, Javin Ku, and Veronica Hon. Joseph Maggard, ballot #1, who also campaigned for himself as he is running for the position of President of DASG for the 2024-2025 term.

Election results will be posted on March 21.

It was at 2:48 p.m. that a brief discussion of potentially changing the marketing meeting date and time took place in hopes of making it more accessible for other students joining future meetings, however, nothing was confirmed and this was penciled in for a future discussion.
Nayeli Garcia, Staff Reporter
I'm a journalism major interested in exploring all of the different aspects of media and communication. I love art, film, reading and writing, photography and football (soccer). I hope to forge new connections with the community at De Anza and, hopefully, get to know myself a little better.

