DASG Student Rights and Equity Committee discusses student resource fair, scholarships, cultural day

De Anza student leaders continued their plan for a Spring resource fair, discussing logistical priorities such as status of facility request, drafting an itemized spending sheet and developing data collection for the event, during a meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

This quarter’s Student Rights and Equity Committee members intend to gather as much information on the resource fair as possible and build on lessons learned from previous quarters’ fair.

“We’re going to do some numbers tracking to see the impact of our event,” said Katia Bravo, 20, computer science major and chair of Student Rights and Equity. “We’re really going to press attendees to submit the feedback form and gather information during and after the event.”

Bravo said the data gathered will be presented to the senate later in the quarter.

Beginning in May, the Student Rights and Equity Committee will also begin developing a scholarship form that will open to De Anza students.

“A lot of students don’t know about the scholarship,” said Van Nguyen, 20, business administration major and DASG budget analyst. “We need to market it more.”

The scholarship application is developed by the Student Rights and Equity Committee and applicants are vetted by the same body.

Tentative plans were also discussed for Cultural Day. The proposed date for the event is June 3.

Joshua Madrid, 21, psychology major, equity and diversity officer, said flea market vendors and campus clubs have been invited to participate. Outside performers will fill in if there’s a deficit in participation from campus clubs or flea market vendors.

If things don’t go as planned, Cultural Day will happen the following week: June 10.

The committee also discussed updating language for the Program Liaison recruitment and appointment process document.

Program Liaisons are representatives from disproportionately impacted campus organizations appointed by the De Anza Student Government to represent their groups at SRE Committee meetings.

“Any program on campus can apply for program liaison as long as they have a history of an equitable lens,” Bravo said. “Programs must have equity as their forefront value and must have interns that can participate as liaisons.”

The document is being reviewed and revised by SRE student leaders and program coordinators before they bring it to the DASG senate for approval.