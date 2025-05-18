The voice of De Anza since 1967.

DASG approves Student Rights and Equity code

SRE committee discusses scholarship winners, resource fair, student program representatives
Cindy Rodriguez, La Voz Staff
May 18, 2025
Cindy Rodriguez
Student leaders from the Student Rights and Equity committee discuss items including approving the Student Rights Equity Code during their weekly meeting inside the DASG lounge within the Hinson Campus Center on Wednesday, May 14. Other items included plans to review student scholarships, scheduled for next meeting’s agenda.

Student leaders of De Anza’s Student Rights and Equity Committee approved the final draft of the Student Rights and Equity Code on May 14. Now the draft moves to the De Anza Student Government Senate for approval.

The SRE code serves as the committee’s governing document that outlines the committee’s structure, roles, responsibilities and objectives.

“There’s going to be two senate meetings required for approval,” said Katia Bravo, 20, computer science major and chair of the Student Rights and Equity committee.

The first meeting can happen as soon as next week.

Deadlines for the two SRE-sponsored scholarships are now closed. The SRE committee will start reviewing applications at their meeting next week. 

“We might have a special meeting to look over the applicants or we might include it as part of an agenda item for next week,” Bravo said.

Winners will be announced at the Student Leadership Recognition Gala on June 4.      

Wednesday’s meeting also included discussion around the resource fair budget for the upcoming year.

The DASG Senate approved SRE committee’s $3,300 resource fair proposal which will be used for the spring, fall and winter quarters for next year.

“Our total amount spent last year for the spring, fall, winter resource fairs was under $2,000,” Bravo said. “For next year, SRE will get more to run workshops in addition to having only programs tabling at the fair.”  

The SRE committee has drafted the program liaison application for college programs interested in having a student representative in DASG.

“The senate must approve the application we come up with. Once approved, SRE emails program coordinators the application to see who is interested in sending a student representative to DASG,” said Ryan Chu, 18, computer science major and student rights officer.

The next SRE committee meeting will take place on May 21 to review scholarship applications, provide SRE code and program liaisons updates and plan for the next resource fair.



Cindy Rodriguez
