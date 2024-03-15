The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1611 Views

Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1573 Views

Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1486 Views

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly | 1484 Views

Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Foothill-De Anza community breaks the silence with Israel-Palestine teach-in | 1465 Views

DASG updates: STEM lab scheduling, Measure G, health clinic
Nowruz: A sign of hope, empathy, acceptance
March 13, 2024

Nowruz: A sign of hope, empathy, acceptance

March 13, 2024

DASG's marketing meeting rundown
March 11, 2024

DASG’s marketing meeting rundown

March 11, 2024

La Voz wins big at La Jolla

La Voz wins big at La Jolla

March 11, 2024

English faculty member publishes new book
A look at Waymo’s driverless cars

A look at Waymo's driverless cars
March 12, 2024

March 12, 2024

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts

Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program connects students with digital industry experts
February 28, 2024

February 28, 2024

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

President Joe Biden's Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory
February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?

Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?
February 22, 2024

February 22, 2024

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?

February 11, 2024

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance
February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Kanye West drops 35th studio album
Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre

Pop princess turned alternative artist continues strongly in the genre
March 10, 2024

March 10, 2024

Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara

Urban Plates – Culinary gem in the heart of Santa Clara
March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes

Coquette: hyper-feminine fashion beyond the pink ribbon memes
March 3, 2024

March 3, 2024

DASG updates: STEM lab scheduling, Measure G, health clinic

Ingrid Lu, Arts and Entertainment Editor
March 15, 2024
Ingrid Lu
Senators meet to discuss general DASG issues in the blank on March 6.

De Anza Student Government held their weekly general senate meetings in the Student Council Chambers on Feb. 28 and March 6. DASG discussed scheduling for STEM labs and the potential construction of a new health clinic which could displace the De Anza Flea Market.

Isaac Tsang, DASG Vice President, presented research on how the STEM lab times collide, causing scheduling issues for students who require specific credits.

Because students are likely to take just one lab per department per quarter, collisions are defined as when one lab coincides or overlaps with a lab from a separate department. DASG found that within the sections in BIOL 6, PHYS 4, and CHEM 1 and 12, there were 32 unique pairs of collisions.

“What happens if students are going to pick their classes, but they’re not offered, or there’s not enough room for them to take those classes? I wanted to see if there were any optimizations, changes, or improvements that we could make in terms of class schedules,” Tsang said.

Possible solutions in the presentation included standardizing the start times of STEM labs to reduce collisions. Tsang pointed out that there are currently twelve different start times between De Anza’s offered labs, and because each lab lasts for two hours and fifty minutes, syncing start times would align with end times as well.

DASG hopes to facilitate more coordination between departments, making a variety of STEM classes easier to fit into students’ schedules. The Senate has drafted a resolution to be reviewed.

The senate then moved on to discuss Measure G, which allocates bonds for De Anza to use for updating infrastructure and making general improvements to the campus. The major change scheduled to be made is the demolition of the outdated Flint Center.

DASG discussed the reallocation of Measure G funds, with conflicting budgets for updates to the arts quad and the construction of a new Student Services Building. A tighter budget means that De Anza will possibly have to choose between the two.

A potential new health clinic on De Anza’s campus may also affect Measure G spending. The Senate noted that its location is planned for Lot B, where De Anza’s monthly flea market takes place. Its construction would completely displace the flea market, which is “not adaptable.”

Hyon Chu Yi-Baker, advisor and director of College Life, said that the health clinic presented several downsides, including ending employment for students who work at the flea market. The flea market also generates revenue for DASG, which would be a significant loss.

“It’s more than the impact that it has on our campus, but we also need to show our leadership,” Yi-Baker said. “If we don’t have our flea market, we’re saying to our community, ‘we don’t care that we’ve been here for fifty years.’”

The health clinic could host internships for nursing students, but Tsang said that they would lack the facilities to offer the required credits.

“It doesn’t help De Anza in any significant way,” Tsang said.

Guest speaker and program coordinator, Sushini Chand, announced a reworking of De Anza Connect, a platform offering student support and a place to direct questions. It is currently located on MyPortal, where students can submit a form requesting assistance.

“Knowing that there is a gap in communication, one of the things I’m working on is creating a hub for students where all of the resources are there,” Chand said.

Chand plans for the updated Connect hub to offer academic counseling, library and Extended Opportunity Programs and Services services, computer and calculator checkout, and other resources. Its prospective launch date is the 2024 fall quarter.

A panel of Senate members presented a summary of the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges Advocacy & Policy conference. Participating senators attended conference workshops, met with local political aids, and observed the legislative process in action.

DASG meets every Wednesday at 4 p.m. Agendas for past meetings can be found on their website.
